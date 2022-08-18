Witnesses allege man fired shot toward them near Riverfront Park

Spokane police are investigating after witnesses said a man fired a round toward them Wednesday night near Riverfront Park.

Witnesses told police two vehicles – one driven by a man and the other by a woman – pulled alongside a curb near the downtown park, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

The witnesses said the man and woman started arguing and the man hit the woman, the release said. The witnesses, who were sitting in the park, yelled at the two to stop fighting and that they were calling the police, when the man fired a round toward them. No one was injured and the man sped off in a vehicle.

Shortly before 7 p.m., and before the alleged shooting, officers responded to a possible burglary on the 800 block of Third Avenue, police said. Officers learned that employees of a restaurant were dealing with customers who became unruly.

Employees went to the parking lot to ask the group to leave when they said someone pointed a gun at them and threatened them, according to the release. The group left and employees called 911.

Police responded to the park shooting minutes later.

Police believe the incidents are related and the man and woman who were arguing near Riverfront Park were also at the business on Third, officers said.

The investigation led police to believe the suspect may be at an apartment on the 600 block of Cannon Street. Officers and a K-9 unit searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information who has not already talked to police is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2022-20144310.