Gonzaga alums Kevin Pangos, Kelly Olynyk and Kyle Wiltjer camping with Team Canada

Former Gonzaga standouts Kevin Pangos, Kelly Olynyk and Kyle Wiltjer are among 15 players invited to Canada’s training camp for the 2023 FIBA World Cup’s next qualifying window.

Canada will train at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria for three days before entertaining Argentina next Thursday. The Canadians visit Panama on Monday, Aug. 29, in the second game of the fourth qualifying stage.

RJ Barrett, Khem Birch, Dillon Brooks, Luguentz Dort, and Jamal Murray will attend training camp but will not participate in the qualifiers.

All three former Zags have extensive experience playing on Canadian national teams.

The recently married Olynyk is entering his 10th NBA season. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds for Detroit last season. Wiltjer made 17 3-pointers and averaged 21.8 points for Canada in four World Cup qualifying games in November and February. The 6-foot-10 forward connected on a career-high 48% of his 3-pointers while helping Tenerife (Spain) win the Basketball Champions League title last year.

Pangos has signed with Olimpia Milano in Italy after appearing in 24 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He’s earned All-EuroLeague honors twice during his pro career overseas.

Canada (6-0) is attempting to secure a spot among the 30 teams joining hosts Japan and the Phillipines from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Canada is No. 18 in the FIBA World Cup rankings.

Pargo on U.S. camp roster

Former Gonzaga point guard Jeremy Pargo has been selected to the U.S. team training camp for next month’s FIBA AmeriCup tournament.

The U.S. training camp begins Tuesday in Las Vegas. Fifteen players will attend and 11 have NBA experience. Pargo averaged 4.8 points and 1.8 assists in 86 career NBA games, the most recent a three-game stint with Golden State during the 2019-20 season. Pargo and older brother Jannero played for the Triplets this summer in the Big3.

The U.S. roster includes three players – Norris Cole (Miami), Patrick McCaw (Golden State and Toronto) and Jodie Meeks (Toronto) – with NBA championship rings. The team will be coached by Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen with Mike Williams, Steve Wojciechowski and Nathan Peavy serving as assistants.

The AmeriCup tournament runs Sept. 2-11 in Brazil. The defending champion U.S. faces Mexico on Sept. 2, Venezuela on Sept. 4 and Panama on Sept. 5 in group play.