Police arrest man who they allege gashed victim’s hand at random in Spokane Valley

The suspect who police allege gashed a man’s hand during an unprovoked knife attack early Tuesday morning in Spokane Valley has been arrested.

Trevor D. Hemen, 28, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after authorities on Friday located Hemen just north of the area where the assault happened on the 10300 block of East Sprague Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. The release said tips from the public helped identify Hemen as the suspect.

The victim said he was walking on Sprague around 1:10 a.m. when Hemen crossed the street to the victim’s side and tried to stab the man with a large knife, according to an earlier police release. The victim raised his hand to block the knife and sustained a deep cut to the inside of his hand.

The man told police he did not recognize the suspect and did not know why the suspect attacked him. He said the attacker told him, “I’ll come back for you later.”

The victim, who said he was taking a walk to stay awake for his new job on the night shift, was taken to the hospital for severe injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation continues.