Sports >  High school sports

Prep football: Rigby runs roughshod over Coeur d’Alene; Lakeland opens up winner

Aug. 19, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:21 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Brady Packer caught two touchdown passes from Luke Flowers and the defending Idaho 5A state champion Rigby Trojans beat the Coeur d’Alene Vikings 24-0 in the season opener for both teams at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on the campus of the University of Montana on Friday. 

Rigby’s defense created four turnovers, including three fumble recoveries in the second half.

Rigby, ranked No. 2 in the Idaho preseason media poll, took its opening drive into Vikings territory before stalling at the 15, where Ben Weatherspoon nailed a 33-yard field goal. 

After the teams traded punts, Flowers found Packer down the left sideline for a 70-yard touchdown pass and a 10-0 lead. 

CdA kicked to Rigby to open the third quarter and the Trojans marched to the Vikings 25, where Flowers found Packer open again for their second TD connection and a 17-0 lead.

On the Vikings’ next possession, Mason Burgess sacked CdA QB Jamison Kizziar and when the ball came loose, Burgess recovered it and went 15 yards for a TD and 24-0 lead.

Rigby has played in the last three 5A state title games, winning two – last season and the 2019 game, a 57-56 two overtime thriller over CdA at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

Coeur d’Alene faces No. 1 Rocky Mountain in Meridian next week.

Lakeland 28, Preston 0: John Cornish rushed for 141 yards with three touchdowns, including a 46-yard TD run in the third quarter, and the Hawks (1-0) beat Preston (0-1) in a 4A nonleague matchup at Montana Tech University in Butte.

Cornish scored on 1- and 12-yard runs in the first half.

Caysen Loutzenhiser connected with Cody Morse on a 10-yard TD pass just after halftime.

Lakeland was playing in its first game under new coach Mike Schroeder, who took over for 18-year coach Tim Keifer this season.

The Hawks face Lake City in the Timberwolves opener next week.

