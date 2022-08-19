Seven companies in Spokane region make Inc. 5000 list

Seven businesses in the Spokane area have made Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the nation.

Spiceology was the fastest-growing Spokane-area company on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking 1,556 with 72% annual growth over three years.

“Being recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row is a true testament to the innovation we bring to the spice category,” Darby McLean, president of Spiceology, said in a statement.

“From professional chefs to home cooks, we’re changing the way people cook and the way they think about the role of spice blends in their cooking.”

Companies on the Inc. 5000 list, released Wednesday, were ranked by the percentage of revenue growth they achieved from 2018 to 2021.

To qualify, companies must be privately held and generated a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2018 and $2 million in 2021.

Spiceology, a Spokane-based chef-owned and operated spice and flavor company, has grown since introducing new product lines and collaborations.

It also launched a second website geared toward chefs and created a network of distribution partners to expand ordering capabilities.

Other Spokane-area companies include: Professional Realty Services International; Coeur d’Alene Window Co.; and Quiroga Law Office.

North Idaho-based businesses Oxyfresh Worldwide; Tractor Beverage Co.; and Pointe Pest Control were also named to the Inc. 5000 list.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc, said in a statement.“Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”