Starter Andrew Quezada stellar, Spokane Indians blank Tri-City 7-0

Andrew Quezada might not be the hardest thrower in the league, or rank high on national prospect lists, but the 25-year-old righty continues to put up wins.

Quezada struck out five over six shutout innings, taking the league lead in wins, and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-0 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Friday.

The Indians (23-22) remain 51/2 games behind Eugene in the NWL second-half standings and 11/2 games behind Vancouver in a potential tiebreaker for best overall record for the second playoff spot.

Last-place Tri-City fell to 18-27.

Quezada ran his record to 9-1, one win better than Abel Adames of Eugene and Justin Kelly of Vancouver. He allowed four hits and two walks, throwing 60 of his 84 pitches for strikes.

Drew Romo went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Indians.

Colin Simpson and Mateo Gil started the Indians’ half of the second inning with back-to-back doubles for a run.

Tri-City starter Jose Salvador hit Trevor Boone and with two down Romo doubled down the line to score two more.

It stayed that way until the fifth when Hunter Goodman took Salvador deep for his sixth High-A homer and 28th overall this season.

Nic Kent singled with two down in the eighth, stole second and scored on a stand-up triple by Bladimir Restituyo. Romo and Carreras delivered consecutive RBI doubles to make it 7-0.

Goodman finished 2 for 4 and is hitting .301 over 135 at-bats for Spokane. Carreras had three hits, including his league-leading 37th double.