Suspect in Riverfront Park shooting identified but not caught; police say man is armed and dangerous

Spokane police identified the suspect in a drive-by shooting at Riverfront Park Wednesday night.

Matthew S. Brumfield, 25, has not been located, officers said. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting after police allege he fired a round at two people in the park and pointed a gun at two restaurant employees prior to the shooting, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Witnesses told police two vehicles – one driven by a man and the other by a woman – pulled alongside a curb near the downtown park, according to a previous police news release.

The witnesses said the man and woman started arguing and the man hit the woman, the release said. The witnesses, who were sitting in the park, yelled at the two to stop fighting and that they were calling the police, when the man fired a round toward them. No one was injured and the man sped off in a vehicle.

Shortly before 7 p.m., and before the alleged shooting, officers responded to the 800 block of Third Avenue, police said. Officers learned that employees of a restaurant were dealing with customers who became unruly.

Employees went to the parking lot to ask the group to leave when they said someone pointed a gun at them and threatened them, according to the release. The group left and employees called 911.

Police responded to the park shooting minutes later.

Police believe the incidents are related and the man and woman who were arguing near Riverfront Park were also at the business on Third, officers said.

Brumfield is described as a 6-foot-5, 197-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a silver 2002 Ford Focus with license plate CBT3535. Those who know the whereabouts of Brumfield are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. He is considered armed and dangerous.