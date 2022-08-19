Woman sexually assaulted while walking home in Moran Prairie, sheriff’s office says; attacker still on loose

A woman told deputies a male sexually assaulted her while she was walking home and then fled early Monday morning in the Moran Prairie neighborhood.

The victim said she was walking home from a family member’s house around 12:30 a.m. on 55th Avenue near Freya Street when a male grabbed her from behind, pushed her head and body to the ground and held her down, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect then reached in her pants and grabbed her genitalia, she told deputies.

During the assault, the victim said she heard a female begin to yell, asking what was happening. The victim said she believes the yelling startled the suspect, who suddenly fled north into a wooded area, according to the release.

The victim said she thinks the attacker was taller than 5-foot-11 and that he had a deep voice, deputies said.

Investigators want to contact the female that likely caused the attacker to flee, or anyone with information regarding the assault.

Detectives also ask anyone with surveillance cameras that capture the roadways in the area to check their recordings between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:45 a.m. Monday for anything suspicious, including car or foot traffic.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10106491.