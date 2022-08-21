Jill Biden leaving isolation after negative test

By Zach Montague New York Times

LEWES, Del. – Jill Biden, the first lady, left isolation after testing negative for the coronavirus Sunday, nearly a week after she tested positive while on vacation in South Carolina.

Biden had been isolating in a private residence there, but joined President Joe Biden in Rehoboth, Delaware, on Sunday, according to a statement from Elizabeth Alexander, her communications director.

“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the first lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” the statement said.

Jill Biden had been with her family on Kiawah Island in South Carolina when she first tested positive for the virus. She stayed behind while the president continued on to Delaware, their home state, where he spent several days at the family’s home in Wilmington before arriving in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday evening.

The positive test threatened to disrupt much of the first family’s vacation just weeks after Joe Biden was forced to delay a weekend trip to Delaware when he initially tested positive for the virus last month and then developed a so-called rebound case more than a week later. He emerged from isolation two weeks ago.

Jill Biden, who was up to date on vaccines and has received two booster shots, only experienced mild symptoms, according to her office.

She had also been prescribed the antiviral pill Paxlovid, a treatment that reduces the effects of a coronavirus infection.