NFL Locals: Former Washington State wide receivers Dezmon Patmon, Calvin Jackson Jr. make strong case for roster spots

From staff reports

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (WSU) made his case for a roster spot in the second week of the preseason with five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 27-26 loss to the visiting Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Patmon took advantage of a miscue in the secondary and made an adjustment on a throw behind him to haul in a 50-yard touchdown, somersaulting backwards into the endzone on a pass from Sam Ehlinger midway through the third quarter.

Sam Ehlinger launches a 50-yard TD to Dezmon Patmon!@sehlinger3 @dadpat7



— NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022

He’s not the only former area player making his presence felt. Here’s how the others faired:

WSU

New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur praised wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. at a news conference Saturday, just over a week removed from Jackson’s game-winning catch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The feel of the game is natural for him,” LaFleur said. “He does a little extra on his routes when it makes sense, understands every position on the field already and you can just tell he puts a lot of time into it away from the building.”

Jackson and the Jets will be back in action on Monday night, hosting the Atlanta Falcons.

• Seattle offensive tackle Abraham Lucas was one of few bright spots in the Seahawks’ 27-11 loss to the visiting Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Lucas allowed one pressure in 60 pass blocking snaps and had a pancake block on Chicago’s Trevis Gipson.

Seahawks rookie OL Abraham Lucas is already rollin’ dudes over 😧



— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 19, 2022

• Philadelphia quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 14 of 17 passes for 142 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in a 21-20 win over the host Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

• Earlier in the week, the Browns waived wide receiver Travell Harris. They also claimed fellow Cougar wideout Easop Winston Jr. after he was cut by the New Orleans Saints.

Winston Jr. did not play in Cleveland’s loss to Philadelphia.

• Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft had two receptions for 32 yards in a 15-13 loss to the visiting Oakland Raiders.

• On defense, Kansas City cornerback Jaylen Watson had two solo tackles and one pass defense in a 24-14 win over the visiting Washington Commanders and New England defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale had two assisted tackles in a 20-10 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers.

• In other transitions, running back Max Borghi was waived by the Denver Broncos and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He had one carry for one yard in a 16-15 win over the host Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

EWU

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was “unavailable,” for the teams’ win over Carolina on Friday, according to coach Bill Belichick.

Bourne was ejected from a joint-practice with the Panthers on Tuesday for throwing punches and sparking a brawl, after quarterback Mac Jones yelled obscenities at a defensive back and was pushed over.

Bourne then played with the second-team offense on Wednesday. He traveled with the team to Las Vegas and is reportedly available for the preseason finale.

• Chicago wide receiver Nsimba Webster took advantage of Seattle’s shaky special teams unit with a 58-yard kick return late in the third quarter.

Webster was one of three Bears with a runback of over 30 yards. He added four catches for 25 yards on seven targets.

Idaho

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss had two solo tackles in a 20-10 loss to host Green Bay on Friday.

• Jacksonville wide receiver Jeff Cotton Jr. had one catch for 14 yards in a loss to Pittsburgh.

High schools

Denver quarterback Brett Rypien (Shadle Park) entered in the second half and completed 22 of 26 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in a 42-15 loss to the host Buffalo Bills.

Brett Rypien doing Brett Rypien things.



— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) August 20, 2022

Rypien is in a competition to play backup to Russell Wilson with Josh Johnson, who started the game.

Johnson completed 8 of 16 passes for 70 yards.