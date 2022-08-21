Spokane County deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash on South Madison Road

A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed Sunday morning along the 11500 block of South Madison Road just south of East Gibbs Road, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 9:50 a.m. Based on information from witnesses and the scene, deputies believe a second motorcycle – possibly black and red – was riding with the man at the time of the crash, which reportedly took place just as the riders, who were southbound on Madison, passed Gibbs Road.

Deputies said one witness told investigators the second rider turned around, returned to the scene of the crash for a short time and then left before deputies arrived. Responding deputies and Spokane County fire personnel attended to the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

While an official cause of the crash has not yet been determined, deputies said they believe speed was a factor.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Det. Jeff Welton at (509) 477-3237. Deputies are also asking for the second motorcycle rider to contact Welton to provide a statement.