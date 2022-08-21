The Dirt: Progressions Credit Union eyes North Spokane site for new branch

Progressions Credit Union is looking to build a new branch in North Spokane.

Spokane-based HDG Architecture filed a pre-development application on behalf of the credit union to build a 3,200-square-foot branch with a covered three-lane drive-thru, employee patio and 24 parking stalls at 9233 and 9249 N. Nevada St.

Progressions Credit Union purchased the two sites for $1.2 million in June, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.2 million, according to the application.

A project contractor was not specified on the application.

A pre-development application does not necessarily mean a project will occur, but rather an applicant is seeking information from the city on design regulations or whether the site is feasible for development.

Progressions Credit Union, formerly known as Spokane Postal Credit Union, was founded in 1928.

The credit union was chartered in 1933 after the state passed a credit union law.

In 1962, Spokane Postal Credit Union merged with Railway Mail Credit Union, according to its website.

In 2003, Spokane Postal Credit Union expanded its membership to include those who live, work, worship and attend school in the state.

The following year, Spokane Postal Credit Union’s board of directors approved a name change to Progressions Credit Union to reflect its evolving membership.

Progressions Credit Union’s main branch at 2919 E. Mission Ave.

Les Schwab expanding to Liberty Lake

Les Schwab Tire Centers Inc. is looking to build a new showroom and service facility in Liberty Lake.

Cushing Terrell, a Boise-based architecture firm, filed a building permit application with the city of Liberty Lake for a 9,580-square-foot building that includes a Les Schwab showroom, offices, six service bays and tire storage at 22401 E. Appleway Ave.

A project contractor has not yet been determined.

Les Schwab, founded in 1952 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, operates 10 tire centers in the Spokane area.

Residential units proposed

The former Garland Dental building could be converted to residential use, according to a pre-development application filed with the city.

Jeff Howard and Terry Panagos are looking to convert the 9,200-square-foot building at 3718 N. Monroe St. into eight to 10 apartments or condominiums.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show that Gerald and Charles Kolstrud currently own the property.

Work calls for a complete interior remodel, which is estimated to cost $1 million, according to the application.

Construction is slated to begin in September, according to the application.