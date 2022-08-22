City of Spokane to host information sessions on temporary zoning change for multifamily housing options
Mon., Aug. 22, 2022
The city of Spokane is hosting a series of public information sessions this week about the new interim zoning regulations that allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and townhomes in all residential zones citywide.
The one-year zoning pilot, approved last month by the Spokane City Council with Mayor Nadine Woodward’s endorsement, represents part of the city’s effort to grow Spokane’s housing stock and increase rental and homeownership opportunities amid a housing emergency declared by Woodward last year. Planning officials intend to evaluate the temporary zoning regulations over the next year toward making permanent changes.
Planning staff is encouraging contractors, developers and property owners interested in developing those types of housing options to attend the upcoming sessions. Here’s the schedule:
• Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave.
• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave.
• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday via a Microsoft Teams virtual meeting
More information, including a link to Thursday’s virtual session, is available at my.spokanecity.org/housing/building-opportunity.
