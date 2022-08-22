The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Spokane

City of Spokane to host information sessions on temporary zoning change for multifamily housing options

New duplexes await tenants in Spokane Valley, where open land is being filled with homes and apartments to try and fill the demand for housing in the Spokane area. Home prices and rents, along with an influx of new residents, are putting pressure on the real estate market. The City of Spokane has passed an ordinance that would loosen zoning restrictions for one year to allow construction of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes across the city.  (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

The city of Spokane is hosting a series of public information sessions this week about the new interim zoning regulations that allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and townhomes in all residential zones citywide.

The one-year zoning pilot, approved last month by the Spokane City Council with Mayor Nadine Woodward’s endorsement, represents part of the city’s effort to grow Spokane’s housing stock and increase rental and homeownership opportunities amid a housing emergency declared by Woodward last year. Planning officials intend to evaluate the temporary zoning regulations over the next year toward making permanent changes.

Planning staff is encouraging contractors, developers and property owners interested in developing those types of housing options to attend the upcoming sessions. Here’s the schedule:

• Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave.

• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave.

• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday via a Microsoft Teams virtual meeting

More information, including a link to Thursday’s virtual session, is available at my.spokanecity.org/housing/building-opportunity.

