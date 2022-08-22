Education Notebook: Spokane Schools launching year with back-to-school conferences

The 2022-23 school year will begin with launch conferences on Sept. 1 and 2.

Launch conferences allow students and families to meet their teachers, get a preview of the upcoming school year, and gather information on meals, busing and more.

Register for launch conferences at weba.spokaneschools.org/conference.

SPS Friday 5 podcast available

Spokane Public Schools Friday 5 podcast poses five questions in five minutes to an expert on any given topic.

Episodes feature Karin Thompson, Spokane Public Schools’ director of early learning program. Thompson talks about the top three things parents of young children should be doing to prepare for the start of a school year, traits the most successful elementary students have in common and where families can find resources that will benefit success.

Cheneysixth-graders get sneak peek

Families and incoming sixth-grade students attending Cheney Middle School are invited to a sneak peek informational night from 5:30-6:30 Monday.

Students will have the opportunity to try out their lockers and meet their teachers. Administrators and councilors will be available to answer any questions.