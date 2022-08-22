Lentil festival cook-off winner brings taste of Thailand to the Palouse

By Allyssa Dotson The Spokesman-Review

This past weekend in Pullman, the National Lentil Festival and its Legendary Lentil Cook-Off returned after a two-year COVID hiatus.

In the cook off, four competitors had 30 minutes to shop for their ingredients, followed by two hours of prep time at an off-site location. And their star ingredient had to be lentils. Once on stage, each contestant gave a brief overview of their recipe and demonstrated plating for the audience and judges.

Each contestant had a vastly different recipe with different cooking techniques and flavor profiles. There were stews, savory French toast bites, salads and more.

The 2022 winner was Kim Benick, from Turner, Oregon. Benick made Thai Lentil and Mushroom Larb Salad Cups. This was her first time competing in the cook-off . “It was wonderful, all of it,” she said, “especially how versatile the dishes were.”

A traditional larb salad includes meat as a main ingredient, this recipe excludes meat as a vegetarian alternative.

Benick paid close attention to the presentation of her dish, adding a banana leaf to the plate with the salad cups served in a bamboo dish and an orchid for extra décor. She shared her recipe following the win, so that everyone can try to make it.

Thai Lentil and Mushroom Larb Salad Cups

½ cup dry USA French lentils

1 ¼ cup low sodium chicken broth (see note)

3 garlic cloves, one smashed and two finely minced

2 tablespoons uncooked jasmine rice

1 tablespoon oil

¼ cup shallots, thinly sliced

4 ounces cremini mushrooms, finely chopped

1 large Thai bird’s eye chili pepper, stem removed and chopped

2 teaspoons fish sauce (see note)

2 green onions, divided, (cut on a diagonal, whites and green tops separated)

3 large limes (1 lime juiced, two other slices into wedges)

1 tablespoon cilantro leaves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, finely minced

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

½ large English cucumber cut into slices at a diagonal

1 head Bibb lettuce, leaves removed, washed and allowed to dry (24 leaves)

Rinse and sort lentils. Combine lentils and chicken broth in a large sauce pan along with one smashed garlic clove. Bring to a boil for two minutes, then reduce to a simmer. Cook until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain excess liquid and remove the smashed garlic pieces. Set aside.

In a dry wok or deep skillet over low heat, toast the jasmine rice stirring continuously until the grains turn golden brown and fragrant. Will take approximately 10 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder or mortar and pestle and process until a course powder. Set aside.

Heat the wok over high and add in a tablespoon of the oil. Fry the shallots in the oil until they begin to brown. Remove the fried shallots from the oil, leaving the oil behind and allow the fried shallots to drain on a paper towel.

Return the wok over high heat, add the mushrooms to the leftover oil in the wok. Cook for a minute, frequently stirring. Add in the remaining finely minced garlic cloves and minced Thai bird’s eye chili and sauté for an additional minute.

Add in the cooked French lentils and combine. As the lentil mushroom mixture heats, add in fish sauce, green onion whites and fresh lime juice. Cook to blend and heat through for another minute. Sprinkle on a toasted rice powder, cilantro, mint and the reserved fried shallots. Toss and heat for another minute. Remove from the heat.

Note: To make this dish vegan, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken stock and use vegan fish sauce.

To serve, arrange two Bibb lettuce leaves for each cup. Fill with the lentil and mushroom larb. Top each with green onion tops and cilantro sprigs. Serve with the cucumber slices and lime wedges.