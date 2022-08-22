Locally: Gonzaga’s Lisa Fortier, EWU’s Joddie Gleason to be enshrined in Butte College Hall of Fame

From staff and news services

Spokane County’s two Division I head women’s basketball coaches, Joddie Gleason at Eastern Washington and Lisa Fortier at Gonzaga, are going to be enshrined in the same college hall of fame, accolades that will reunite them.

Butte College in Oroville, California, where Gleason was the head women’s basketball coach from 1999 to 2004 and Fortier was a standout guard in 2000-2002, announced its 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class that includes the two. They will be inducted Sept. 16.

Gleason, Eastern’s second-year head coach, was known as Vossler-Gleason when she started her collegiate coaching career at the Golden Valley Conference community college, compiling a 107-45 record in five seasons, capped by three undefeated conference champions that included both of Fortier’s years.

As Joddie Vossler, she was a four-year standout at Chico State, twice earning Kodak All-America honors, and was inducted into that school’s athletic hall of fame in 2004.

This is the third hall of fame for Fortier in the last two years. She was recently inducted at Cal State Monterey Bay, where she set a handful of Otters’ records in just two seasons (2009-10) after leaving Butte, and was enshrined at Placer High School in Auburn, Calif., in 2020.

As Lisa Mispley, Gonzaga’s eighth-year head coach was an all-conference guard at Butte and an NAIA Academic All-American at CSU Monterey Bay.

“I am completely humbled by these honors,” Fortier said. “I loved my time at each of these schools, and I value the relationships and experiences that have come from my time spent at Placer High School, Butte College and CSU Monterey Bay.

“I am so thankful for the teammates, teachers, coaches, and mentors that have entered my life through education and basketball.”

Softball

Fairchild Air Force Base has a pair of refurbished softball fields thanks to the Spokane Indians’ Community Fields Project and Les Schwab Tires.

Last month, the Indians front office staff, members of the grounds crew and volunteers from Les Schwab removed weeds and rocks, added new sod to the infield skirt, spread field conditioner, installed new mounds and bases on both fields and striped and prepped the fields.

“We always enjoy supporting baseball and softball at a grassroots level in our community and getting the chance to do it for our friends at Fairchild was especially meaningful,” said Otto Klein, Spokane Indians senior vice president.

“We’re grateful for the sacrifices they’ve made and hope they enjoy utilizing these refurbished fields.”

Klein said the Indians’ have pledged to restore a minimum of one baseball/softball field in the area a year. They previously restored War Veterans Memorial Field in Wellpinit in 2021 and Glover Field (now Redband Park) in Peaceful Valley in 2017.

Basketball

Whitworth’s fourth-year men’s head coach Damion Jablonski announced the largest incoming class in his tenure, 10 players, which includes transfer Michel Smith, a 6-foot-3 senior wing from Division II Sonoma State (California), and nine freshmen, five of them 6-6 or taller.

The freshmen: Carson Talbert, 6-6 forward, Maple Valley, Wash. (Tahoma HS); Colton Looney, 6-6 forward, Vancouver, Wash. (Skyview HS); Ben Nyquist, 6-2 shooting guard, Kirkland, Wash. (Lake Washington HS); Hayden Bayudan, 5-10 point guard, Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Diego Jaques, 6-1 combo guard, Walla Walla HS.

Stephen Behil, 6-6 wing, Camas (Wash.) HS; Lucas Meissner, 6-6 wing, Issaquah, Wash. (Bellevue Christian HS); Jeshua Hardie, 6-2 guard, Lacey,Wash. (Yelm HS); and Ty Edwards, 6-7 point-forward, Sumner (Wash.) HS.

College scene

Washington State sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper and fifth-year senior defender Mykiaa Minniss have been named to the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the award that goes annually to the nation’s top Division I women’s soccer player, the United Soccer Coaches announced.

Cooper is the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year and earned selection to the 2021 All-Pacific Region and All-Pac-12 first team. Minniss was also all-conference and all-region after anchoring the Cougars’ defense in 2021.

• WSU women’s soccer entered the 2022 season with the highest preseason ranking in program history, No. 19 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason poll. Earlier this month, WSU was No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Nineteenth matches the 2020 team’s rating from Top Drawer for the re-scheduled spring 2021 preseason. WSU is third among four Pac-12 teams in the 2022 preseason ratings, behind UCLA (No. 6) and USC (No. 18) and just ahead of Stanford (No. 20). The Cougars were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 coaches’ poll.

• Eastern Washington tied for seventh and Idaho was picked to finish ninth in the Big Sky Conference volleyball coaches’ preseason poll. Defending co-champions Northern Colorado and Weber State were picked to finish first and second, respectively.

Golf

Russell Grove, the North Idaho College coach who led the winning team in the pro-am, led area golfers in the 2022 Washington Open Invitational last week at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent, Washington.

Grove finished in a five-way tie for 11th at 4-under-par 212 in the 54-hole tournament. A stroke back in a tie for 16th was pro Tyler Carlson of Quail Ridge Golf Course in Clarkston. Leading area amateur was Reid Hatley of Hayden Lake in a tie for 18th at 214.

Pro Colin Inglis of Junction City, Oregon, won by four strokes at 13-under 203.

Letters of intent

Idaho women’s track & field: Lily Phenicie, thrower, Coeur d’Alene HS, 2022 State 5A discus champion.

Track & field

Kelsey Betthauser, an assistant coach at Division II Southern Arkansas University the last three seasons, has been hired as an assistant with the University of Idaho track & field/cross country program specializing in throwing events.

At Southern Arkansas last season, three of her throwers won Great American Conference championships, all seven men scored at the conference meet, and one produced a program record in the men’s javelin.

Originally from Ellsworth, Wisconsin, Betthauser was a standout thrower at Division III University of Dubuque in Iowa before graduating in 2019. She was a two-time Three Rivers Conference indoor champion in the weight throw, once in the outdoor discus, and ranks in the top four in the school record books in multiple indoor and outdoor throwing events.

• Anna Spatz, a champion long jumper with a PR of 19 feet, ¾ inches and sprinter from Germany, has joined the Idaho women’s track and field/cross country program, the Vandals announced. She won the U20 Bavarian Championships outdoor long jump in 2021, the U20 indoor in 2022 and ran on the state’s runner-up 4x100 relay team.

Volleyball

Jen Greeny, Washington State University’s head volleyball coach for 11 seasons, the last six ending in the NCAA Tournament, has been given a contract extension through the 2026 season, director of athletics Pat Chun announced. Her contract was to expire after the 2022 season.

“During her time leading Cougars volleyball, coach Greeny has established our program as a national contender annually,” said Chun. “She has proven to be one of the best coaches in our conference and the country. We are fortunate to have her guiding our program.”

The former Cougars standout, who led WSU to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, has twice won Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards and had eight players earn American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honors. WSU has finished four of the last six seasons in the AVCA Top 25 poll.