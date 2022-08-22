Six members of Patriot Front pleaded not guilty
Aug. 22, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:42 p.m.
Six more members of the Patriot Front pleaded not guilty to accusations that they were planning to incite a riot in Coeur d’Alene during the North Idaho Pride in the Park event in June.
Jared M. Boyce, 28, of Springville, Utah; Nathan D. Brenner, 26, of Louisville, Colorado; Colton M. Brown, 23, of Midvale, Utah; Graham J. Whitson, 32, of Haslet, Texas; Mitchell F. Wagner, 25, of Florissant, Missouri; and Robert B. Whitted, 22, of Conroe, Texas: These six are among 31 men who were arrested June 11 with 25 others when North Idaho law enforcement found them in the back of a U-Haul truck equipped with riot gear and a smoke grenade, among other items.
The pride event had been the focus of far-right ire for several weeks before the Patriot Front members were arrested.
Their U-Haul truck was stopped after a concerned citizen reported seeing a “little army” climbing inside at a hotel parking lot. Police stopped the vehicle less than a quarter-mile away from its destination.
Only one of the men arrested, Winston W. Durham, 21, of Genesee, was from North Idaho. A few had ties to Spokane.
So far, 19 of the 31 men arrested on June 11 have appeared in court. At least four more are scheduled to appear in a final arraignment on Monday, Aug. 29, including the group’s leader, Thomas R. Rousseau.
Patriot Front is a white nationalist group that specializes in vandalism, racist propaganda and “flash demonstrations” meant to intimidate minorities, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League.
A trial for the Patriot Front members likely will be held in September, Coeur d’Alene Chief Criminal Deputy City Attorney Wes Sommerton said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.