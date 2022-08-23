Arts Wrap: Long Island Medium, Robert Wrigley, ‘A Little More Beautiful’

Auntie’s Bookstore will host poet Robert Wrigley as he celebrates the release of his book, “The True Account of Myself as a Bird,” at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Poet Robert Wrigley celebrates new collection

In “The True Account of Myself as a Bird,” his 12th collection, Wrigley aims “to capture the primal conversation between human beings and the perilously threatened planet on which they love and live, proceeding from a line from (W.H.) Auden: ‘All we are not stares back at what we are.’”

Based in “the woods of Idaho,” Wrigley’s accolades include the Kingsley Tufts Award, the San Francisco Poetry Center Book Award, and a Pacific Northwest Book Award.

This event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, visit auntiesbooks.com.

Long Island Medium visits the Fox Theater

Celebrating its 10th anniversary on tour, “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” is coming to the Marmtin Woldson Theater at the Fox at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

Star of TLC’s “Long Island Medium,” Caputo revels in the opportunity to engage with fans across the country and deliver messages of “healing” in a face-to-face environment. A practicing medium for 20 years, Caputo hopes to connect members of the audience with loved ones from beyond the grave and share “feel-good tips from her everyday life so one can have a healthier and happier time on earth.”

Video displays will ensure “an up-close-hands-on” experience for all viewers regardless of seat location.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums,” Caputo said in a news release. “It’s about witnessing something life-changing.”

For information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200. Tickets range from $44.75 to $94.75.

Local publishing house launches first title

Local boutique children’s publishing house Waxwing Books is set to release its first title, “A Little More Beautiful: The Story of a Garden.”

The project’s Kickstarter campaign reached its $50,000 fundraising goal in 90 minutes.

“It’s unbelievable,” Waxwing founder Sarah Mackenzie said. “We are so grateful for this overwhelming support of a project that means so much to us.”

Written by Mackenzie with illustrations by Breezy Brookshire, the story follows a young girl with dreams of leaving the world “a little more beautiful” than she found it.

“But when she moves away from her little house, no one in town notices she’s gone. No one, that is, except a little girl who sets out to carry on Lou Alice’s work.”

An author, speaker and homeschooling mother of six, Mackenzie is also host of the Read-Aloud Revival Podcast. Mackenzie’s podcast and online community are known for parent-to-parent support and curated book lists. Dedicated to “helping families read together,” the podcast has been downloaded more than 10 million times in 167 countries.

For information, visit alittlemorebeautiful.com.