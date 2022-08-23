A Grip on Sports: When we look back in November, what will we see?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Some days are pretty quiet. Monday was one of those days. The Mariners had the day off. Little in the way of Seahawks news. The local colleges were a little off the radar. No problem. It’s a gift, really. A Tuesday we can use exploring the future.

• The future isn’t now, as some cliché-bound folks like to say, but it sure comes awfully fast. Let’s pretend it’s already late November around here and Thanksgiving is just around the corner. What will we see?

Hopefully, no snow. That can always wait, unless you base your living – or your happiness – on the local ski hills. If that’s the case, then we hope there is a lot of snow above 4,500 feet. And the rest of reveled in the rain.

We haven’t reveled in much else the past three months. Certainly not on Sundays.

It has been a historically awful year for the Seahawks. Not just the quarterback play. We knew that was going to be an issue. But the defense, decimated by injuries, has been run over as well. Then there were the locker room problems. Such things happen to a team that is 2-8 heading into their bye week. DK Metcalf isn’t happy. Neither is Jamal Adams, though the latter has been out most of the season.

Pete Carroll announced after the last loss, in which Tom Brady and the Bucs scored 45 points and Lumen Field seemed empty in the fourth quarter, he was stepping down, opening the door for someone younger. Which means 99.9% of the available candidates.

The Hawks troubles, coupled with the Sounders missing the postseason for the first time, means SoDo will be awful quiet the rest of the year.

But it was really loud in October. At least for three days. Or two-and-a-half, to be precise.

The Mariners surged down the stretch and made the postseason easily. They hosted Tampa in the opening round of the playoffs. T-Mobile was nutty during the first playoff game since 2001, even though Ichiro’s ceremonial first pitch was wild, caromed off the Moose and nailed Rick Rizz in the press box. Despite the blood loss, Rizz, always a trooper, called all nine innings.

Luis Castillo threw a three-hit shutout, the M’s scored five times in the sixth and moved within a game of moving on. But Robbie Ray’s two-hit, eight-inning performance the next game was all for naught in a 1-0 loss. And Logan Gilbert couldn’t get out of the first inning in the decider, the bullpen faltered for one of the few times all year and the season ended in an 11-3 debacle.

But, hey, the M’s made the postseason. And everyone could get back to college football.

Not surprisingly, the Northwest shined in that area once again.

Washington started slowly but its defense has been good all season. The Apple Cup should be fun.

Oregon dominated Pac-12 opponents, up until word leaked the school’s trustees were in talks to move to the Big Ten. Their next game, the Ducks were called for 18 penalties in a one-point road loss to Colorado. Either the fix was in or it was karma. Take your pick. Then again, it could have just been Pac-12 officiating.

And the Cougars? They rode a surprisingly effective offensive line and solid defense to a couple upsets and will take a 9-2 record into the upcoming Apple Cup.

Neither Eastern nor Idaho had their best seasons. The Eagles are still trying to bounce back from the physical and emotional toll brought on by huge losses at Oregon and Florida, while the Vandals, who played well in their home win over EWU, haven’t hit many other high notes.

As we await the holidays, most of us have come to realize the magnitude of the Mariners’ accomplishment. The possibilities awaiting the Hawks in the draft. And, of course, college basketball season is finally underway.

Say, wasn’t that Zag game on the aircraft carrier cool? Even Tom Cruise showed up.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and college football, we linked Jon Wilner’s financial story in the Mercury News yesterday. We offer it again today in the S-R, which all of you should be able to access. Thanks for your subscription. … The Associated Press preseason All-American team is out, with a few conference players on it. One is at Oregon. One at Utah. Both are defenders. … The Ducks still have to decide who will start at quarterback. … Washington will probably enter the season with transfer Michael Penix Jr. at the position. … Oregon State believes it can be one of the conference title contenders. … We know what the Big Ten move will mean for USC and UCLA football. How about the other sports? … Utah is going to have a great year. A playoff year? Even with a refreshed Kyle Whittingham in charge, Wilner doesn’t think so. Nor does he see Colorado winning more than a couple games. … Arizona State will be thin at linebacker. … In basketball news, Oregon barely won on its Canadian trip.

Gonzaga: Lisa Fortier is headed into another Hall of Fame. That’s three if you are keeping score at home. In the latest, she’ll be joined by her Butte Community College head coach, Joddie Gleason, now in her second year at Eastern Washington. That news is all part of the S-R’s latest local briefs column.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, a lot happened at Montana State on Monday. … Idaho State plays this weekend, so a depth chart is out. … Weber State continues to build on its successful program.

Whitworth: The Pirates’ quarterback room is crowded this season. Dan Thompson probably couldn’t even find a chair as he did his interviews for this story.

Mariners: An off day means Ryan Divish had time to answer some questions. … Could Evan White contribute some down the stretch? … There are always unexpected guys who step up in winning years. … It looks as if Albert Pujols could end up with 700 home runs.

Seahawks: Charles Cross learned some lessons against the Bears. … Michael Jackson may surprise some people this season. Josh Jones already has. … It’s no surprise the vets seem to think the Hawks will be OK. … There are roster decisions to be made.

• We feel pretty comfortable we will get to November and see the past three months have played out pretty much as we’ve described them. Our only worry? Can the Washington State offensive line hold up? What Jake Dickert probably wouldn’t give for another year of Abe Lucas. Until later …