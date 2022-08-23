The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  Outdoors

Lake Coeur d’Alene boat party raising money for Kootenai Environmental Alliance.

Aug. 23, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:52 p.m.

By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up is back for another year of fun out on the water Saturday in Casco/Cougar Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Kootenai Environmental alliance, whose mission is to conserve, protect and restore the environment, with a particular emphasis on the Idaho Panhandle and the Coeur d’Alene basin. There is no charge to join the Raft Up. Instead, please donate to the KEA at kealliance.org/donate.

To participate, simply show up and raft up. All ages are welcome. Hagadone Marine Group is requiring one dedicated designated driver per boat - marked by a wristband. This wristband informs the on-water bartenders that they can not serve that individual. Please remember that Idaho law prohibits operating or being in physical control of a vessel while under the influence of alcohol. We highly encourage all vessels to have a designated driver.

For further details, reach Molly Mulholland at mmulholland@hagadonemarine.com.

