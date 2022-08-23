Spokane Indians edged by Everett 5-4, lose ground in playoff chase

Charlie Welch hit a two-run home run and the Everett AquaSox edged the visiting Spokane Indians 5-4 in the first game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Tuesday.

The Indians (24-24) fall 6 1/2 games behind Eugene in the NWL second half and trail Vancouver by 1 1/2 games in the overall season-record playoff tiebreaker.

Spokane went 4 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.

The Indians trailed by one entering the ninth inning against reliever Jorge Benitez, but he struck out the side to earn the save.

Spokane got busy in the first inning off Everett starter Jordan Jackson. With two down, Drew Romo reached on an error, Hunter Goodman walked, and both scored on a double down the right field line by Colin Simpson.

Everett (22-27) tied it in the third on Welch’s two-out homer with Justin Lavey aboard.

Indians starter Ryley Widell got two quick outs in the fourth then things unraveled.

James Parker doubled and scored on a soft liner by Victor Labrada, who came around on a double by Ben Ramirez. Widell struck out Lavey, but the ball in the dirt got past catcher Ronaiker Palma and Lavey reached on a wild pitch. Ramirez advanced to third and later scored on another wild pitch.

The Indians rallied for two in the sixth. With one down Mateo Gil doubled home a run and Trevor Boone followed with a single to plate another, but they stranded runners at the corners as Nic Kent struck out and Bladimir Restituyo grounded into a double play.

Widell (1-2) went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Moves: Shortstop Julio Carreras was promoted to Double-A Hartford and Warming Bernabel was placed on the seven-day injured list (effective Aug. 20). In corresponding moves, catcher Jose Cordova and infielder Cristopher Navarro were assigned to Spokane.

Carreras departs Spokane as the NWL leader in average (.289), hits (116), doubles (37), extra-base hits (50), and total bases (190).