Spokane will be reading Lebo’s ‘Book of Difficult Fruit’ for Spokane Is Reading

Spokane’s annual community reading program has selected Kate Lebo’s ”The Book of Difficult Fruit” as this fall’s book for Spokane Is Reading.

The book, published last year by Farrar, Straus and Giroux, is what Hillary Kelly, writing in New York magazine, called a “glorious mash-up of memoir, love note, and cookbook … Every sentence is as sensuous as the first bite into a cold, juicy plum.” On Tuesday, the book was named a finalist for the Washington State Book Award for creative nonfiction, and it has been shortlisted for the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Award.

As part of the Spokane Is Reading program, Lebo will be featured at two public events on Oct. 26. The first event will be 1 p.m. at the North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road, followed by a second session at 7 p.m. at the Central Library downtown, 906 W. Main Ave.

Now in its 21st year, Spokane Is Reading aims to promote reading among adults. It is supported by the Friends of the Library groups in Spokane County and the city of Spokane, Humanities Washington, and is a collaboration between Spokane Public Library, Spokane County Library District and Auntie’s Bookstore.

For more information, visit www.spokaneisreading.org.