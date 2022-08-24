Anderson Amarista sparkles in debut, Spokane Indians handle Everett 7-1

Anderson Amarista made a good impression in his High-A debut.

The 23-year-old right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 7-1 in Northwest League play at Funko Field.

Amarista, who was added to the Spokane roster earlier this week, completed six innings and allowed one hit and three walks with six strikeouts.

Mateo Gil went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

The Indians (25-24) remained 61/2 games behind Eugene in the NWL second half.

They trail Vancouver by one game in the overall season-record playoff tiebreaker, pending the late result.

Fourth-place Everett fell to 22-28.

Bladimir Restituyo led off the first inning with a bunt single and went to second on a throwing error by AquaSox starter Juan Mercedes.

With two down, Colin Simpson hit a flare to left and Restituyo scored without a throw.

Hunter Goodman, the reigning NWL Player of the Week, made it 2-0 with a long solo homer in the third, his ninth in High-A and 31st overall this season.

Simpson led off the sixth with a single and scored on a triple by Gil, who later came in on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0.

Amarista (1-0) faced his only danger in the sixth. Charlie Welch reached on an error and was ruled safe on a close call at third on a two-out double by Robert Perez.

Pitching coach Ryan Kibler came out for a mound visit, then Amarista struck out NWL home run leader Dariel Gomez to end the inning.

Victor Labrada got Everett on the board with a solo homer, his ninth, in the eighth off reliever Boby Johnson.

Gil and Martin delivered run-scoring singles in the ninth.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.