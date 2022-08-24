California EV rule starts 2035

The demise of the gas-powered car is about to be put in high gear.

The California Air Resources Board is expected to approve sweeping new regulations on Thursday that would require 35% of new cars sold in the state to be electric vehicles by 2026 – and 100% by 2035.

The regulations, the first of its kind in the world, would completely end the sale of new gasoline or diesel cars in California in just 13-years.

The ruling would not prevent motorists already owning gas- or diesel-powered vehicles from continuing to drive them.

Opioid maker paid execs $55M

Days before the money-losing opioid drug firm Endo International filed for bankruptcy last week, the company paid chief executive Blaise Coleman an $11.85 million bonus.

It was, in fact, the latest installment of an eye-popping $55.5 million in pre-bankruptcy bonuses paid over 10 months to Coleman and three other top executives at the drug firm, which faces potentially huge legal liability for its part in the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Endo manufactured and marketed hundreds of millions of branded Opana and generic opioid pain pills.

Endo paid the first bonuses last November when it considered an earlier bankruptcy date.

From wire reports