Gonzaga continues to fill out schedule, adds Dec. 12 game against Northern Illinois
Aug. 24, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:47 p.m.
Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule will feature at least two encounters with teams from the Mid-American Conference.
According to Northern Illinois’ nonconference schedule released Wednesday morning, the Bulldogs and Huskies will meet on Dec. 12 at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane.
It’s the 14th known date of GU’s nonconference schedule and fifth home game, not including a Nov. 20 meeting with Kentucky at Spokane Arena.
GU will also host Kent State of the MAC on Dec. 5. The Bulldogs have two spots left on their nonconference schedule.
NIU is coming off a season that saw the Huskies go 9-21 overall and 6-14 in MAC play. They beat Washington in their 2021-22 season opener before losing seven of their next nine games in nonconference play.
December’s game will be the first meeting between the two programs.
