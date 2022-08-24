Shawn Vestal: Crying wolf is no way to ‘restore confidence’ in elections

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Let’s say you were truly, deeply concerned about the security of our voting system.

Say that someone you blindly trust – a politician who lost the popular vote twice in a row, for example – claimed he was a victim of electoral theft. Say you believed him despite a complete absence of evidence. Say that you wanted to restore confidence in the system, by going door-to-door investigating “anomalies” on the voter rolls in your state, and giving the impression that you’re acting in some official capacity.

Now imagine – you Electoral Encyclopedia Brown you – that you found information that is troubling. A thousand Spokane County voters on the rolls – out of about 358,000 registered voters – whose registrations did not match their current addresses.

What would you do? If you’re truly, deeply concerned about this problem, I mean?

You would turn it over to the people who have the authority and ability to fix the problem.

On the other hand, what would you do if you were not at all sincere about this “problem?” What would you do if you were just crying wolf?

What if your actual intent was to cast doubt on elections, elevate losers over winners, smear elections officials, deny legitimacy to certain citizens, leach authority from the vote, and enthrone political actors willing to overturn the will of the majority … all in the name of protecting the country from nonexistent wolves?

You would do just what the “election integrity” brigade of Spokane County has done.

Right down to the letter.

The county GOP’s wolf-criers claim to have evidence of the thousand anomalies, and they have so far refused to share it with county officials. It’s not hard to see why: In county after county, other Electoral Encyclopedia Browns have presented “evidence” of “irregularities” that have turned out to be innocent and regular.

Mostly, they discover cases of people having moved without updating their voter registration. A significant proportion of voters move between elections, and local officials are continually in the process of keeping the rolls updated.

No wolves, though.

The absurdity of the election-fraud movement deepens every day. It’s no secret why. Trump is devoted to these baseless claims, and his followers – some true believers and some who know better, dancing a cynical waltz between liars and fools – are bizarrely devout, jumping from one wild claim to another, as the facts roll in and undermine them.

No wolves.

The wolf-crying has been amplified in our state by the so-called Washington Voter Research Project, run by Glen Morgan, a conservative gadfly from the West Side who made his name filing mountains of campaign disclosure complaints against Democrats. In Spokane County, the fraud-seeking campaign was supported by a subcommittee of the county GOP, members of which have called on the county to perform an audit of the elections system.

Matt Hawkins, a Spokane County GOP officer, told The Spokesman-Review he has no evidence of voter fraud. Nevertheless, he doesn’t trust local elections.

There it is in a nutshell. Given that open acknowledgment of a baseless suspicion, the nature and tone of the calls from his party for an audit sound simply unhinged and their supposed concern about restoring confidence rings hollow.

“What is everyone trying to hide?” the party subcommittee and Morgan wrote in a report to the county earlier this summer. “Where is the transparency? How can we restore confidence when there is so much evidence supporting the idea that our election system has been compromised?”

Wolf! Wolf!

The county commissioners deserve credit for declining to give these folks another hearing unless they back up their claims. The election-integrity group made a presentation to the county earlier this summer, where they were informed by every official present – from the commissioners to the auditor to a county attorney – that they don’t have the legal authority to perform the audit. That’s the purview of the secretary of state.

In the absence of evidence, the commission has declined to put the wolf-criers on the agenda a second time.

Good for them. These commissioners – Republicans Josh Kerns, Mary Kuney and Al French – are in a tight political spot, given how widespread election-fraud fantasies are in their party. It’s particularly incumbent on them to stand up against empty allegations; they, after all, depend upon the trust of citizens that they occupy their offices legitimately.

Meanwhile, the shouts of wolf ring out. A wolf-crier sneaked past Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the primary, and others gave Rep. Dan Newhouse a scare. One is running for auditor, to oversee our county elections. Wolf-criers are on the ballot all over the country and the loudest of them all will likely run for president.

In Kansas, abortion opponents have begun going door to door to harass voters, believing – or pretending to believe – that there was something hinky in the state’s overwhelming vote in favor of abortion rights.

Wolf! Wolf!

The cries go on, with nary a paw print in sight.