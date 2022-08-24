Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Eddy D. Murphy and Pamela C. Ryan, both of Spokane Valley.

Reesen A. E. Tarr and Cara J. P. Schuh, both of Spokane.

Matthew R. True and Courtney M. Evans, both of Spokane.

Chad E. Hargrave and Naphtali J. Landers, both of Springdale.

Ryan M. Bullock and Kylie J. Kudravy, both of Spokane.

Edward N. Moller and Alice I. Freist, both of Spokane.

Louis P. Ybarra and Paige J. Parker, both of Bremerton.

Jeramy K. Dellinger and Shelby J. Yada, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Luttrull and Haley N. Gonthier, both of Spokane.

Joe P. Protenic and Tamara Z. D. Tokarz, both of Liberty Lake.

Dustin M. Gooch and Nicole M. Nayes, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. Parsons and Kelli J. Selden, both of Spokane.

Jordan D. Lemay, of Spokane Valley, and Cassandra R. McNeil, of Spokane.

Konner G. Forshag and Karina M. Lees, both of Spokane.

Amanda H. Barkuloo and Lindsay R. Beaudoin, both of Spokane.

Zachary T. Woodral and Jennifer R. Smith, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Onyx Properties LLC v. Shaeyna Wischmann, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Joseph Bonin, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Brett Dechenne, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Kalona K. Cormier, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Collette R. Aiken, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Kelyn A. Weiss, restitution of premises.

Weiguo Liu v. Myesha Merriweather, restitution of premises.

Homeland Property Management LLC v. Camellia High Pine, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Sarah Mason, restitution of premises.

US Bank NA v. Jason R. Stumph, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. James G. Taylor, money claimed owed.

Terry J. Sauers v. Jared J. Allred, medical malpractice.

Sherwin-Williams Company v. William F. Dewey, money claimed owed.

Jorge Castro v. Lei J. Silva, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Mattie Blankenship v. Wendy A. Duncan, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. v. Kristina M. Jackson, complaint for replevin and for deficiency judgment.

Robert Casados v. The Estate of Jenifer S. Troyer, et al., seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Barkuloo, Amanda H. and Emmitt R.

Taylor, Amanda and Todd E.

Ekaitis, Jennifer K. and Steven C.

Campbell, Bobbi M. and Derek M.

Hawkins, Andrew B. and Lobombard Hawkins, Deborah A.

Bierley, Michaele L. and Hicks, Jon E.

Kann, Jason O. and Durham-Kann, Phoebe N.

Dunlap, Clifford L. and Jill J.

Zalewski, Corey J. and Carkulis, Olivia A.

Jeffries, Rebecca A. and William J.

Legal separations granted

Hall, Marianna and Ethan P.

Rogers, Deanna F. and Kaylan L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Heather M. Chavez, 38; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Sara R. Gazzano, 33; one day in jail, displaying weapon.

Daniel M. Girton, 33; 112 days in jail, two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer a title within 45 days.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

James J. Lewis, 40; 15 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Adam J. Olson, 19; 162 days in jail, no-contact order violation and theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

John H. Slack, 43; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Misty A. Stuart, 41; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jared I. Swanson, 36; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Josh M. Sowl, 28; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jordan M. Salter, 22; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.