Where chefs go on their days off

Durkin’s Liquor Bar chef Jarrott Moonitz loves the Lamb Merguez Tacos at Cochinito Taqueria, shown Thursday. The dish features corn tortillas with North African lamb sausage, hazelnut salsa macha, queso fresco, tomato and mint chutney. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

When you’re busy in the kitchen just about every night of the week, going out on your night off isn’t always the most attractive idea. But every now and then, every chef will find a restaurant or two good enough to get them out of their own.

“I’m always cooking at home,” Wild Sage Bistro exec chef Elijah Crume said. “So when I go out I like to try things I don’t normally make myself.”

Most of Crume’s favorite stops are downtown, but every now and then he’ll make it out to d’Bali Asian Bistro (12924 W. Sunset Hwy, Suite 6, Airway Heights) for their Hokkien Mee noodles. This dairy-free dish is made with two types of noodles, bean sprouts, onions, and wok-fired, adding a hint of smokiness to the classic pork and shrimp flavor.

Crume loves a late-night stop at Neato Burrito (827 W 1st Ave), and for brunch his go-to is Inland Pacific Kitchen (304 W. Pacific Ave., Suite 160).

“Their menu is always rotating which keeps it interesting,” Crume said, mentioning his weakness for oysters when they’re in season. “I love when restaurants spend a little extra time composing something special, something that could only be available that day.”

Durkin’s executive chef Jarrott Moonitz recommends the Lamb Merguez Taco at Cochinito (10 N. Post St.) and can’t say enough about the menu at Luna (5620 S. Perry St.).

“The food and service are consistently excellent,” Moonitz said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad meal there.”

For Luna head chef Joe Morris, the feeling is mutual. Morris recommends brunch at Durkin’s (415 W. Main Ave.).

“I love their burger,” Morris said. “But I know there’s always something new, something fresh.”

For dinner, Morris looks forward to the progressive, multi-course menus at Gander and Ryegrass (404 W. Main Ave.).

David’s Pizza owner Mark Starr favors small locally owned businesses where he knows the staff. His favorites are TT’s, Outlaw, El Que, Uno Mas, Latah Bistro, Chaps, Zona Blanca, Longhorn and the restaurant at Downriver Golf Course.

Wisconsinburger head chef Tim Ahern loves the falafel and chicken shawarma at Tantuni (2024 N. Hamilton St.).

“Out of all the places in Spokane, that’s the one I would hate to see close their doors,” Ahern said.

He also favors Choo Choo Tortas (10621 E. Sprague Ave.), Wave Island Sports Grill & Sushi Bar (525 W. 1st Ave.), La Presa Mexicana (13308 W. Sunset Hwy., Airway Heights) and Hogan’s (2977 E. 29th Ave.).

“I highly recommend the Eggs Lopez,” he said of Hogan’s. “The chef’s sopes are a nice taste of home for me and the carnitas have always been tender and delicious.”