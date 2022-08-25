With Alter Bridge planning European, North American tours, a homecoming show for Myles Kennedy is on the books

The capacity crowd at the Knitting Factory roared when Alter Bridge delivered “Isolation” during the final night of the hard rock band’s “Walk the Sky” tour. Within three weeks of the band’s soldout show in February 2020, lock down was in effect.

The concert, which was a hometown show for vocalist-guitarist Myles Kennedy, wasn’t supposed to be the last date of the Alter Bridge jaunt.

“We (Alter Bridge) were in the middle of a tour and were supposed to play Asia and South America, and I said to my manager that I have no idea if I’ll have enough time to get this (solo) record done,” Kennedy told The Spokesman-Review in 2021.

Kennedy, 52, who lives on the South Hill, had more than enough time to finish off songs for his second solo album, “The Ides of March” and to work on material for the latest Alter Bridge album, “Pawns & Kings,” which will drop on Oct. 14.

Alter Bridge will showcase cuts from its seventh album March 25 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. Tickets, which are $79, $89 and $99, go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northernquest.com or by calling (509) 481-2800.

Previous local Alter Bridge shows have sold out quickly. “I’ve always appreciated the support I’ve received in Spokane,” Kennedy said. “The fans here have always been great.”

Kennedy always looks forward to hometown shows. “It’s always a highlight for me,” Kennedy said.

“Silver Tongue,” the initial single from “Pawns & Kings” is a visceral blast of riff rock. The dual guitar attack of Mark Tremonti and Kennedy propels the searing cut. Kennedy once again delivers with his trademark soaring vocals while the rhythm section of bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips provide a punch to the gut.

Check out the entertaining animated music video for “Silver Tongue,” which was created and directed by Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films. The clip,https://youtu.be/snl8OANQ948, already has nearly a million views since its release two weeks ago.

The Alter Bridge European tour begins in November in Germany and concludes at London’s O2 Arena the following month.

The American leg, which kicks off in Tampa in January, features Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen’s band, and Red Pistols at Dawn as the openers.