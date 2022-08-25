A Grip on Sports: As college football draws nearer, we’ve found a lot in which to be interested

A GRIP ON SPORTS • You know, we are almost to college football season. Sure, it begins in (checks notes) Ireland, but it’s a start. For the next 15 weeks or so, we’ll sit entranced as the games play out. But before it starts, we decided to share what interests the most.

•••••••

• Atop that list, as it is most every season, is how Washington State is going to do. The Cougars are the closest school playing at the highest level of the game (at least for now). They are also the last school we were paid to keep track of in any significant way, so there’s that.

WSU is in transition – and we’re not just talking about the crud that appears every day concerning conference realignment. Jake Dickert, who did a commendable job keeping the program on track last year during the Nick Rolovich debacle, is entering his first year as a head coach.

That’s one change. But there are more. There is a new offense in town. Gone is the run and shoot. Enter – or should we say re-enter? – the Air Raid. It’s Air Raid Version 3.2, sure, but its roots are planted in the same turf as the offense Mike Leach ran in Pullman for a decade.

If Leach tried to put a 24-cylinder sports car on the field, new offensive coordinator Eric Morris’ creation is more of an EV. Not a Tesla, per se, but more like a BMW iX. It can fly around, sure, but also power through obstacles if need be. And should look really cool doing it.

But for any electric car to be viable, and popular, the batteries have to supply long-lasting energy. Can the re-built Cougar offensive line do that? It’s something worth watching.

• The two local Big Sky schools are also in transition, with Idaho featuring a new coaching staff and Eastern Washington more than a few new players.

The Eagles biggest transition will be at quarterback, where two-time Big Sky offensive player of the year Eric Barriere has graduated, taking with him more than three dozen wins and one FCS title game appearance.

Idaho made its biggest transition in 2018, when it came back to the Big Sky after 22 years in the FBS. But this year, with Jason Eck taking over from Paul Petrino, marks another milestone in the program’s history.

It’s been a long time since there has been so much uncertainty about the two schools’ fortunes. Which is interesting in a fender-bender sort of way.

• Of course, the most interesting news of the offseason concerned the Pac-12’s impending demise. Will it happen now that the L.A. schools are leaving or will the old Mark Twain line turn out to be true? After all, the rumors of a complete dissolution have been exaggerated thus far.

Anyhow, what’s happening off the field isn’t as interesting as what could happen on it.

Both schools in the land of the perpetual traffic jam will make their final road trips around the conference. At least as Pac-12 schools. Think the folks in Utah, who already hate USC, will not be crazy Oct. 15 when the Trojans visit Salt Lake for the final time? Or how do you think the Duck faithful will handle Chip Kelly’s last visit to Eugene the next weekend? After all, there is already more history there than Ken Burns ever put on film.

Then there is the wailing that will occur every time a 50/50 call goes against the Trojans or Bruins. Screams of “conspiracy” will echo up and down Heritage Hall or J.D. Morgan Center whenever a karma-infused call costs either a win.

It may be, despite commissioner George Kliavkoff’s public declarations. After all, the rest of the conference only has two years to level a playing field that has been titled south for about a century.

•••

WSU: Colton Clark piqued our interest this morning with this story about the Cougars’ offense. The receiver will be great. Quarterback play as well. The running backs, though untested, should be just fine. It all comes down to guys up front. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, speaking of UCLA and USC, Jon Wilner predicts their seasons in the Mercury News this morning. … If you’re interested, The Athletic believes Washington State will be the second-best team in the Northwest. … What will Michael Penix Jr. bring Washington? … We have to say, there are more stories about Oregon than any school in the conference. The Ducks, who are expected to battle Utah for the title, are covered in-depth by the Oregonian. … Oregon State has a player with breakout potential. … To the victors, like Utah, go the spoils. … Colorado is still trying to figure out who will start at quarterback. … It’s rare, but we have some coverage about California and Stanford to pass along. … Both USC and UCLA have defensive players who have made an impact at practice. … In basketball news, Oregon won again in Canada.

Gonzaga: Chet Holmgren decided to play in the CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle last weekend. That decision may cost him some of his rookie season. Theo Lawson has more in this story. … Theo also has this story on another piece of the Zags’ nonconference schedule being revealed.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the conference has some competition if it wants to produce the FCS championship team. … A defensive end has stood out at Montana State. … A former Northern Colorado football coach is laid to rest. … There is a transition needed from player to graduate assistant.

Whitworth: We can pass along this preview of the Northwest Conference’s Oregon schools.

Indians: It was a good night for Spokane in Everett. The Indians picked up a 7-1 win. Dave Nichols has more in this story. … Dave also has a feature on pitcher Chris McMahon who is making a return engagement in town after missing much of the season to an injury.

Golf: Jim Meehan has another preview of this weekend’s Circling Raven Championship, held on the beautiful and challenging course southeast of Spokane. The story contains information on how you can attend the Epson Tour event.

Mariners: It’s frustrating. As soon as it looks as if the M’s will finally break their long postseason drought, their lineup reverts to mid-May levels. Yesterday, they lost to the Nats, one of baseball’s worst teams, 3-1. … They are under pressure, that’s for sure. … The new bullpen introductions seem to have broken Paul Sewald.

Seahawks: Drew Lock missed his chance to start a preseason game. … Three rookies may just start for Seattle come the opener. … Dee Eskridge is finally healthy and hopes to be free of any lingering issues. … L.J. Collier may be set free soon. Or should we say “sent packing.” … Shaquem Griffin retired.

Storm: Yes, Seattle moved on in the WNBA playoffs. But now the Storm get top-seed Las Vegas. But if being in Vegas a lot over the years has taught us anything it’s that nothing connected to that city is a sure thing.

•••

• We received a shingles vaccine a few years back. Turns out, the old one-shot version didn’t work all that well. The doc recommended we get the new one, a two-shot process. We took the first one yesterday, right after our visit to the dentist. (We like to group our painful experiences.) The day went by with nothing more than a sore arm. And then we hit the sack. Guess what. Last night was hell. Woke up in a cold sweat about 3 a.m., with every joint aching. Almost bailed on this column. But the aspirin worked and we powered through. After reading what’s above, you’re probably wondering why we bothered. Until later …