Police arrest man suspected of attacking woman on Centennial Trail near Kendall Yards
Aug. 25, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:03 p.m.
Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of attacking a woman early Wednesday morning as she was walking on the Centennial Trail in the Kendall Yards neighborhood.
The woman was able to fend off her attacker near the corner of North Nettleton Street and Ohio Avenue.
She was hurt during the attack, according to a police report, but the injuries were not life-threatening.
On Thursday afternoon, police said they arrested Michael Trout in connection to the attack.
A police news release said the motivation for the attack was unknown. The release also noted that there’s no information the attack was sexually motivated. It appears the attack was random, according to police.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.