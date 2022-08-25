The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 68° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police arrest man suspected of attacking woman on Centennial Trail near Kendall Yards

Aug. 25, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:03 p.m.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Michael Trout on suspicion of attacking a woman walking on the Centennial Trail near Kendall Yards. (Spokane Police Department)
Police are searching for 25-year-old Michael Trout on suspicion of attacking a woman walking on the Centennial Trail near Kendall Yards. (Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Police are searching for 25-year-old Michael Trout on suspicion of attacking a woman walking on the Centennial Trail near Kendall Yards. (Spokane Police Department)
Police are searching for 25-year-old Michael Trout on suspicion of attacking a woman walking on the Centennial Trail near Kendall Yards. (Spokane Police Department)

Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of attacking a woman early Wednesday morning as she was walking on the Centennial Trail in the Kendall Yards neighborhood.

The woman was able to fend off her attacker near the corner of North Nettleton Street and Ohio Avenue.

She was hurt during the attack, according to a police report, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they arrested Michael Trout in connection to the attack.

A police news release said the motivation for the attack was unknown. The release also noted that there’s no information the attack was sexually motivated. It appears the attack was random, according to police.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety