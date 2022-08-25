Police arrest man suspected of attacking woman on Centennial Trail near Kendall Yards

Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of attacking a woman early Wednesday morning as she was walking on the Centennial Trail in the Kendall Yards neighborhood.

The woman was able to fend off her attacker near the corner of North Nettleton Street and Ohio Avenue.

She was hurt during the attack, according to a police report, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they arrested Michael Trout in connection to the attack.

A police news release said the motivation for the attack was unknown. The release also noted that there’s no information the attack was sexually motivated. It appears the attack was random, according to police.