Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers reschedules town hall for Aug. 31 in Spokane

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has rescheduled her Spokane town hall for Wednesday evening at the Spokane Convention Center.

The free event will be first-come, first-served and begins at 5 p.m. in the Centennial Ballroom, according to a news release from the congresswoman’s office. The annual event had been scheduled Aug. 10, but was postponed so that McMorris Rodgers could attend the funeral of Jackie Walorski, the Republican congresswoman from Indiana who was killed in a car crash Aug. 3.

This is the 13th town hall the congresswoman has held in the district this year, according to her office.

McMorris Rodgers is in the midst of a run for her 10th term in Congress, and will face Democrat Natasha Hill in the November general election. Past town hall events in Spokane have sometimes featured pointed questioning about Republican party leadership, health care and abortion.

On Wednesday, the congresswoman continued criticism of the Biden administration’s spending policies after voting against the federal spending bill that imposed corporate and stock-related taxes while investing billions in programs intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The congresswoman called the plan to forgive some student loan debt “a dramatic overreach of his authority.”

“Passing the burden of paying this debt to taxpayers – who either already paid off their loans or never took on any in the first place – is unfair to those who played by the rules and will only lead to more inflation and higher costs for those who can least afford them,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement.