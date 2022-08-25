Spokane Indians get down big early, come back to beat Everett 10-9

Robby Martin Jr. had his second four-hit game in the past week and knocked in three leading the visiting Spokane Indians over the Everett AquaSox 10-9 in the third game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Filed on Thursday.

Hunter Goodman went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, including his seventh homer in his last eight games.

The Indians (26-24) move 5 1/2 games behind Eugene in the NWL second half and remain one-half game behind Vancouver in the overall season-record playoff tiebreaker.

Spokane trailed 6-0 and 7-2 but made a furious comeback through the middle innings.

After scoring twice in each of the fifth and sixth innings, Goodman greeted the first pitch by reliever Max Roberts in the seventh with a loud blast off the scoreboard in left center to tie it at 7-7. It was Goodman’s 10th at High-A and 32nd of the season.

Mateo Gil followed with a single and with two down, Martin doubled into the right field corner. Gil raced around third and though the throw beat him to the plate, he slid around the tag to give the Indians their first lead of the game.

The Indians added a run in the eighth as Braiden Ward walked, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Goodman.

Gil hit a long homer to left, his fifth, to lead off the ninth.

Robinson Hernandez allowed one run over 3 2/3 innings of relief. Adam McKillican pitched a scoreless seventh, Blake Goldsberry handled the eighth.

Anderson Bido gave up a two-out, two-run shot to Spencer Packard in the ninth but struck out Victor Labrada to close it out.

Chris McMahon, rehabbing from a lat strain sustained in the spring, made his second start at High-A and it did not go as well as his season debut last week.

McMahon allowed three consecutive singles in the bottom of the first to bring up cleanup hitter Robert Perez, who clubbed a grand slam, his fourth homer of the season.

Everett added another run on a Ty Duvall RBI double to lead 5-0 after one. Three straight singles to start the second inning, the last an RBI single by Alberto Rodriguez, made it 6-0.

That was all for McMahon. In two innings he allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the third and with two down, Goodman delivered a line drive single to right to plate two.

Everett’s James Parker made it 7-2 in the fourth with a solo homer, his ninth of the season.

But the Indians offense woke up in a big way.

Braiden Ward led off the fifth with a single, Eddy Diaz doubled and both scored on a single by Drew Romo. Trevor Boone led off the sixth with a walk and scored on Martin’s fourth homer of the campaign.

Gil finished 2 for 5 with two runs and Ward walked twice, stole two bases and scored twice.