There’s plenty to choose from in the world of fall TV

The options for fall television series are limitless. • This year there are a number of cool shows that will be streamed, including many from Netflix, which as usual is the leader of the pack after 25 years in the business of first mailing movies to your house and now streaming them through your electronic devices. • Here are 10 choices worth watching before the year is out.

“American Gigolo,” the Showtime series, which is adapted from the 1980 film, features a protagonist, who was released from prison after serving 15 years for a crime he didn’t commit. If you think you’ve seen it all with Richard Gere in the lead role nearly a half-century ago, you’re wrong. Jon Bernthal (“Fury,” “The Many Saints of Newark”) is certain to add new wrinkles to a familiar character. “American Gigolo” premieres September.

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” is a visual delight. The Netflix sci-fi action anime, which debuts September 13, is also entertaining. The show is based on CD Projekt Red’s 2020 open-world RPG Cyperpunk 2077. Prepare for surprises and non-stop action. The series features a street kid living in the body-modification-obsessed metropolis of Night City. Ah, the future!

It looked like “Welcome to Flatch” was possibly too idiosyncratic to survive, but season 2 of the quirky series airs September 29 on Fox. “Flatch” is amusing, unpredictable and refreshingly left of center. It’s inventive television that deserves a chance.

“Entergalactic,” which is based on Kid Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name, is stunning. It’s worth catching the series, which features the inventive rapper as a young artist living in New York City who falls in love with a photographer. It’s worth catching the show, which debuts September 30 on Netflix, simply for aesthetics courtesy of its arresting animation. However, the show isn’t just about style. There’s plenty of substance. That’s not surprising since Cudi has always pushed the envelope as a recording artist.

The creepy quotient always increases in October. It’s hard to believe nearly 30 years have passed since Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt co-starred in the film adaptation of Anne Rice’s best-seller “Interview with the Vampire.” The stylish series stars Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis on AMC Oct. 2.

Apparently, Chucky will never die. The doll, who resembles former NFL coach Jon Gruden, is back for season 2 of the series, “Chucky.” There’s no need to binge on the “Chucky” movie series or even season 1 of the Syfy and USA series to try to get up to speed. Just jump right in and enjoy the antics of America’s favorite killer doll.

“The Midnight Club,” which commences October 7, looks seriously spooky. The Netflix series, which is adapted from Christopher Pike’s popular book series, is set at a hospice clinic where members of the Midnight Club spin scary yarns and promise to contact the others, whoever dies first.

The following series do not have an exact date but are slated for fall debuts.

“Florida Man,” is a deceptive title. The Netflix show isn’t about the popular joke. It’s actually an intense series featuring a former cop who visits the Sunshine State to track a girlfriend of a Philly mobster and ends up biting off more than he can chew.

There have been productions about Jeffrey Dahmer. But “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” comes from a different place. The Netflix project is told from the perspective of the serial killer’s victims. The show details how police incompetence allowed innocent victims to perish. American Horror Story star Evan Peters is featured.

“Dead to Me,” the clever Netflix series starring the charming Christina Applegate and the underrated Linda Cardellini, is about to say goodbye. The third and final season for the contemporary Thelma and Louise of the streaming world will offer its share of surprises if it’s anything like the show’s initial two seasons.