This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Aug. 25, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:59 p.m.
"Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention" by Peggy Rowe. (Forefront Books/TNS) (Forefront Books/TNS/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “All Good People Here: A Novel,” Ashley Flowers (Bantam)
2. “The Challenge: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Overkill,” Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
4. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
6. “Shattered,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
7. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel,” Gillian McAllister (Morrow)
9. “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel,” Beth Revis (Random House Worlds)
10. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. “Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention,” Peggy Rowe (Forefront)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity,” Tim Scott (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Diana, William, and Harry: The Heartbreaking Story of a Princess and Mother,” James Patterson and Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
5. “Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced,” Paul Manafort (Skyhorse)
6. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious: An ‘In the Kitchen with David’ Cookbook from QVC’s Resident Foodie,” David Venable (Ballantine)
7. “For You When I Am Gone: Twelve Essential Questions to Tell a Life Story,” Steve Leder (Avery)
8. “Flip-Flops and Fortunes: Buy Your Life Back Through Real Estate Investing and Passive Income Strategies,” Brady Johns (BenBella/Holt)
9. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)
10. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe,” David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.