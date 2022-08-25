WSU has lofty goals with All-Americans Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer leading the way

Washington State has become a model of consistency under coach Jen Greeny with a school-record six consecutive NCAA volleyball tournament appearances.

With a pair of returning All-Americans in seniors Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer, No. 7 appears to be within the Cougars’ reach.

“I think that is a first,” Greeny said of welcoming back two All-Americans as she enters her 12th season as head coach. “It’s great to have them returning with even more experience and healthy as of right now. We’re looking forward to really building off what they have done the last couple years.

“It’s just being more consistent and just continuing as a team to build on those successes we’ve had and maybe have some bigger, loftier goals as an entire team.”

WSU recently announced Greeny signed a contract extension through 2026.

“Washington State is special to me and (husband/assistant coach) Burdette, being alums and from the area,” Greeny said. “It’s a really special group of players and we want to continue the success we’ve had and see what we can do with this group.”

In addition to middle blocker Jehlarova, a three-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection, and outside hitter Timmer, a two-time first-team all-conference selection, the Cougars have 6-foot-5 Katy Ryan, a Lakeland High product who earned Pac-12 All-Freshman team honors last season, and a pair of dependable libero/defensive specialists in Karly Basham and Julia Norville.

WSU lost setter Hannah Pukis to Oregon in the transfer portal. She’ll likely be replaced by junior Argentina Ung. The Cougars added three transfers who could make an immediate impact in middle blocker Shea Rubright, a Yakima native and transfer from Minnesota, setter Molly Kipp (Baylor) and outside hitter Laura Jansen (Arkansas-Little Rock).

“I love this team,” Greeny said. “They’re really fun to coach, they work hard and they’re competitive.”