News >  Crime/Public Safety

33-year-old woman fatally shot near Wallingford

Aug. 26, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:32 p.m.

By Christine Clarridge Seattle Times

A 33-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday near the Wallingford Neighborhood in Seattle, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North at 12:46 a.m. following reports that a woman had been shot, Seattle police said.

Officers arrived, found the woman with a gunshot wound and lifesaving measures were attempted, according to police. The woman was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives and members of the crime scene investigation unit responded.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

