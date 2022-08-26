Letters for Aug. 26, 2022

Public should demand oversight

Considering how much we hear about many issues in which the taxpayer’s money is being wasted, I am astonished about the (so far) muted public reaction to a recent newspaper article about the need for Spokane County to have to pay out $4.5 million dollars in damage settlements for negligence or incompetence in the cases of little more than a dozen inmates and jail staff (“County jail settlements top $4 million since 2000,” Aug. 11). They suffered extreme injuries, deaths and sexual assaults, which one lawyer said were preventable, but occurred because proper policies have not been put in place or have not been followed.

I can’t imagine that any other institution, government or otherwise, would blithely tolerate such enormous liability losses without taking more forceful remedial action to stem such unconscionable irresponsibility. I only hope that this problem is not typical of other jail systems and it appears that Spokane County has an opportunity to realize tremendous financial savings if policy or staffing could be substantially improved in this matter.

Perhaps it requires an aroused public to demand that our government achieves way more reasonable oversight as they have in so many other, mostly lesser issues?

Philip Mulligan

Spokane

We need nuclear weapons ordinance

Recently, an article published in The Spokesman-Review (“Study: Even small nuclear war would doom billions,” Aug. 16) highlighted the horrific destructiveness of nuclear weapons. I have been concerned about the use of nuclear weapons since the 1970s. I actually went door to door in Spokane in the 1980s asking people to sign a petition outlawing nuclear weapons. Maybe I should do that again, but I know I won’t, so instead I am asking you to send letters asking the City Council to consider a nuclear weapons ordinance. The ordinance would ban nuclear weapons from the city and if possible, would prevent the city from dealing with any business involved with the production of nuclear weapons. In 2021, the U.S. spent $44 billion dollars on nuclear weapons. This money could have been used to help house the homeless, feed the hungry and heal those without health care.

Instead, we feed the big defense companies and build weapons that should never be used. If they are, it will be the end of civilization as we know it. With the war in Ukraine and the increased uneasiness surrounding our position with China, the possibility of using nuclear weapons looms ever closer. Citizens should be made aware of the suicidal consequences of using nuclear weapons. Since our news media and federal government are mute on the subject, I think we have a responsibility to make a statement on the platform we have. Please contact your council members to make your thoughts known and also discuss this important issue with your friends and your elected local and national representatives.

Linda Greene

Spokane

Don’t get mad; vote them out

I was delighted when I opened the Aug. 18 paper and saw Alfred E. Neuman staring back at me. I, too, was an avid reader of Mad magazine in my youth.

Mad magazine has always treated the issues with a dose of hyperbole. Everyone knew it. As such, it has always been considered to be the lighthearted entertainment that it is. No harm done.

It’s too bad that politicians can’t be just as transparent. Instead, they repeatedly spin the same lines. Marcus Lehman (“Not voting for CMR,” Aug. 18) is correct. Many candidates will say anything to get re-elected.

Other warhorses take advantage of controversy to insinuate themselves into your graces. A prime example is Patty Murray. She has done little to help Eastern Washingtonians. She has, however, managed to help herself to 20-plus years in office.

In closing, I will simply remind my fellow constituents that we put them in office. We can just as easily get them out. It’s time for fresh blood and fresh idealism. Vote!

Doug Benn

Spokane

No valid reason to kill walrus

I was disheartened to read about the killing of the walrus by Norwegian authorities for the sake of human safety. I also had a good laugh at the comment by Frank Bakke-Jensen, who said, “I am firm that this was the right call. We have great regard for animal welfare.” Uh, seriously? That’s pretty funny coming from a guy who represents a country that continues to defy the moratorium and leads the world in whale slaughter. Give me a break.

Carla Amparan

Spokane

Boot the lawyers from Congress

Where is our country heading?

After watching the news and reading news articles these past few months, I noticed the lawyers who support Trump spread lies and falsehoods. They give questionable advice and then deny their words if challenged. Here is the big problem: Congress consists mainly of lawyers. Look how Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani, for example, make false statements which can ruin our country and democracy.

There are many trustworthy lawyers, but a few bad ones ruin their professional image. Please, let’s all watch for whom we vote in house and senate races this fall.

Tony Burke

Spokane

GOP smear campaigns run wild

The Spokane County Republicans, their election integrity subcommittee and the Washington Voter Research Project remind me of Sen. Joseph McCarthy. McCarthy constantly claimed that he had the names of Communists in the United States government. He would wave an envelope saying these were the traitors. But he never opened that envelope and he never released any names. He did destroy a number of lives and livelihoods.

The Spokane County Republicans, their election integrity subcommittee and the Washington Voter Research Project are attempting to spread distrust of the election process to our area. Their reports make allegations that cannot be investigated. So again, we have allegations but absolutely no proof.

I hope the voters of this area see this smear campaign for the disease it is.

Stephanie Manczuk

Spokane Valley