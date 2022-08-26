Report: Mariners lock up Julio Rodriguez with massive 14-year contract extension worth up to $450 million

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Since the day Julio Rodriguez signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, the Mariners have known they have something special.

And as he grew from potential-filled prospect, to baseball phenom, to everyday center fielder and now the face of their franchise, the idea of Rodriguez wearing any other uniform but theirs six years from now wasn’t an option.

Now they are making sure he remains a Mariner for years to come by giving him a massive, long-term contract extension.

Major League Baseball sources confirmed an initial report by MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez that the Mariners and Julio Rodriguez are close to finalizing a long-term extension with more than $200 million in guaranteed money that could reach $450 million with bonuses and incentives.

While Rodriguez got hugs and congratulations from teammates and staff prior to Friday’s game vs. the Cleveland Guardians with everyone acknowledging the news of the day, manager Scott Servais couldn’t actually speak about it since the club hadn’t made it official.

An official announcement is expected to come on Saturday morning with a press conference later in the afternoon.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the deal is for 14 years and includes player and team options. The structure of the deal is one of the most unique in baseball history.

Per Passan, the base frame of the contract is eight years and $120 million and includes this season and runs through 2029. But after the 2028 season, the Mariners must make a decision on a club option, which is based on Rodriguez’s performance in MVP voting, determining the length and salary of the option.

That option is for either eight or 10 years added to the original deal with a range anywhere from $200-$350 million. If the Mariners pick up the option, Rodriguez’s guarantee in the deal is at least $320 million.

If the Mariners decline the club option after Year 7, Rodriguez then is granted a player option after Year 8 for five years and $90 million. That’s why he is technically guaranteed $210 million. If Rodriguez were to decline the option, would be a free agent at age 29.

As a 21-year-old rookie, Rodriguez has been the Mariners’ best player this season. In 108 games he has a .269/.328/.471 slash line with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 homers, 64 RBI, 64 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. Per Baseball Reference, he has 4.3 wins above replacement, which is highest on the team.

With a solo home run Wednesday he became the first Mariners player to tally 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season since Mike Cameron did it in 2003 and the first rookie to do it since Marty Cordova of the Twins in 1995. He reached 20 homers and 20 stolen bases faster than any player in American League history, accomplishing it in 107 games. That surpassed Mike Trout, who did it in 112 games.

Rodriguez is the leading candidate for the American League Rookie of the Year award and was the Mariners’ initial selection for the 2022 All-Star Game.

His mixture of charisma and talent accentuated by the joy he brings to the field every day has already elevated him into a superstar status in the Pacific Northwest, reminiscent to Ken Griffey Jr.’s arrival in 1989.

His performance in the Home Run Derby, in which he finished second to Juan Soto while displaying his ebullient personality and herculean baseball gifts to a national audience, positioned him as one of MLB’s future stars.