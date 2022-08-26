Where you can get the best bang for your buck when shopping for groceries in Washington state

By Alyse Messmer-Smith Bellingham Herald

These are the most popular grocery stores in Washington state as measured by monthly foot traffic, according to SafeGraph, a data company that uses anonymous mobile data.

In Washington state, Walmart has remained as the most popular grocery store since 2021, and had 1,230,004 visitors in July 2022. Safeway was the second-most visited store, followed by Costco and Fred Meyer.

According to SafeGraph, the least visited grocery store in July 2022 was Winco Foods, which had 96,463 visitors in Washington state stores.

Comparing regional grocery prices

We compared a few items online at stores around Tacoma this week to get an idea of where you can get the most for your dollar across Washington state.

Gallon of milk

At Walmart, a gallon of 2% milk is $3.62, followed by both Target and Fred Meyer with a price of $3.69, and Whole Foods Market with organic 2% milk for $8.99.

Chicken

For boneless, skinless chicken breast, Walmart had the cheapest price at $3.24 a pound for pre-packaged chicken breast. Fred Meyer’s store has the second-cheapest price per pound available at the store’s service meat counter. Their chicken is currently on sale for $3.99 a pound but is regularly priced at $4.49 a pound. Target’s pre-packaged chicken option also weighed in at $4.49 a pound, followed by Whole Foods Market’s service meat counter option for $5.49 a pound.

Cheerios

For an 8.9-oz. box of Cheerios cereal, Walmart had the cheapest price at $3.00, followed by Target’s price of $3.79. Next was Fred Meyer’s price of $3.99. Whole Foods Market had the most expensive price, with a box of Cheerios costing $4.49.

Eggs

The price for eggs varies based on size, grade, and color, but here are the cheapest prices for a dozen eggs at your local grocery stores. The most affordable option was at Walmart, where a dozen large white eggs were $1.39. Fred Meyer had a dozen large white eggs for $1.49. Target’s Grade A large eggs were $2.89 a dozen, followed by Whole Food Market’s Outdoor Access Large White Grade A eggs priced at $3.39 a dozen.

Loaf of bread

The price for a loaf of bread can vary on what type, size and brand, but here are the cheapest prices for a 20 oz. loaf of white sandwich bread at grocery stores.

The most affordable price is at Walmart for $1.00, followed closely by Target priced at $1.19. Fred Meyer’s Kroger brand loaf is on sale for $1.50 but is regularly priced at $1.69. Whole Foods Market’s organic white sandwich bread option was $5.29.