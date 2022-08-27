Firefighters keep Palisades Park fire west of Spokane from growing, evacuations reduced
Aug. 27, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:44 p.m.
Evacuation levels were reduced and firefighters established a hand line Saturday around the roughly 40-acre fire burning timber near Palisades Park west of Spokane.
Guy Gifford, spokesman for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, said the immediate evacuations issued for residents living in the area east of Government Way and in the Houston Road area were at Level 1, or “be alert,” Saturday night. More streets had been evacuated after the fire broke out Friday, but those orders were called off by Saturday.
Crews kept the fire in its perimeter Friday night into Saturday, Gifford said. The fire was burning 41½ acres and was 0% contained Saturday night.
Over 100 firefighters, 16 fire engines, two tender trucks and a helicopter battled the blaze Saturday. Gifford said two engines were expected to be on the scene Saturday night into Sunday, and similar resources deployed Saturday would probably be in place Sunday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.