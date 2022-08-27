Former Gonzaga standout Kyle Wiltjer reportedly signing with Chinese team

Kyle Wiltjer’s professional basketball career has taken him to Greece, Spain and Turkey.

Now the former Gonzaga standout will resume his career in China next season after signing a deal with the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, Sportando reported Friday night.

Wiltjer hinted at the new deal Thursday evening on Twitter, clarifying his absence from the Canadian national team during FIBA World Cup Qualifying

“One at a time. Each win is big time! @CanBball,” Wiltjer tweeted. “Wish I could’ve been there but headed to my next pro team.”

Wiltjer will be joining a Zhejiang team that posted a 31-7 record last season before being swept by the Liaoning Flying Leopards in the CBA finals. The former Gonzaga and Kentucky forward could share a frontcourt with former Duke star and longtime NBA veteran Jahlil Okafor, who signed with the Lions in February.

Last season, Wiltjer averaged 11.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in Spain’s Liga-Endesa, logging 21.2 minutes per game. Wiltjer scored 11.8 ppg to go with 2.6 rpg while playing 18 times in the Basketball Champions League.

After his senior year at Gonzaga, the 29-year-old Wiltjer played one season in the NBA and NBA D-League with the Houston Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers before signing with Greek club Olympiacos ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Wiltjer spent one season with Unicaja Malaga in Spain before signing with Turkish club Turk Telecom from 2019-21.

In two seasons at Gonzaga, the Portland native averaged 18.6 points while shooting 51% from the field and 44% from the 3-point line. Wiltjer was named a second-team All-American in 2015 and was named West Coast Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 2015 and 2016.