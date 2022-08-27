Former WSU standout Abraham Lucas seems to have won Seahawks’ right tackle job

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line to open Friday night’s preseason finale against the Cowboys may have made it official that rookie Abraham Lucas won the starting right tackle job.

Second-year player Jake Curhan is listed first on the team’s public depth chart.

But Curhan began the game playing right guard, next to Lucas, with Gabe Jackson sitting out. Curhan can play guard and tackle and has seen increasing time at guard this week following an injury to Damien Lewis against the Bears. Lewis suffered an ankle sprain that, while not considered serious, could put his availability for the regular-season opener against Denver on Sept. 12 in jeopardy.

Phil Haynes started in place of Lewis at left guard next to rookie left tackle Charles Cross, with Austin Blythe at center.

Lucas, the 72nd overall pick out of Washington State, came off the bench the first two weeks after the first two series and played much of the rest of the game, getting 97 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one pressure in 63 pass-rush snaps in the first two games and he appeared to play similarly well against the Cowboys, going the entire first half.

The Seahawks allowed just one sack in the first half, but that appeared to be the result of coverage and Geno Smith holding on to the ball.

“We’re really pleased with him,” Carroll said of Lucas after the Seahawks’ 27-26 loss to the Cowboys. “He’s done a fantastic job for a first-time guy.”

That appears to mean the Seahawks will enter the season with rookies at each tackle spot as Cross – the No. 9 overall pick – had no competition for the job.

Carroll noted that each played under Mike Leach and the Air Raid offense, and that each has shown they can adapt to the NFL.

“… They have made the transition to be run guys, and they come off the rock; they’re both physical and athletic. They’re finishing well. That’s the stuff that we’re looking for. They really took to the coaching, and they give us a chance to have a really, really good looking group for a long time.”

Cornerback shuffle continues

With Sidney Jones IV continuing to battle a concussion and missing his third straight preseason game, the Seahawks opened the game with rookie Tariq Woolen at right cornerback and Michael Jackson on the left side.

The Seahawks shuffled cornerbacks throughout, with Artie Burns coming in on the third series at left corner and Jackson moving to the right side. It was Burns’ first action of the preseason after recovering from a groin injury.

Burns is listed first on the depth chart at right cornerback.

Woolen came back on in the second quarter to play on the right side with Burns on the left. Jackson came back on later in the quarter, teaming with Woolen as they continued to try to evaluate the players at a spot that appears to remain uncertain, though Woolen has obviously played his way into contention to start.

Justin Coleman got the start at nickel, but rookie Coby Bryant came on to play there in the second quarter.

Adams’ health not an issue

Jamal Adams was among the defensive starters who didn’t see action Friday, which also included fellow safety Quandre Diggs, and he did not take part in any of the preseason games. The opener against Denver will be Adams’ first game since Dec. 5, when he reinjured his shoulder against the 49ers.

While Adams hasn’t played in the preseason, he did take part in the mock game on Aug. 6 at Lumen Field, which was shortly after he suffered a broken finger on the first day of training camp, July 27.

Adams has practiced consistently since then, and defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said this week that he has had a good camp.

“I’ve been really impressed with his ability to kind of shake back,” Hurtt said. “When you deal with multiple surgeries and battling back from stuff that he has had to deal with over the last couple of years, and then all of a sudden right in the beginning of it, a new start to the year, a new beginning, and you feel like you are in great shape, and then boom, you get hit with a setback and nobody wants to deal with that.

“To shake back from that, rebound, and to see his energy, his passion, and him flying around, I believe that he had two picks in (Tuesday’s) practice. It’s great for him to be able to see that and be able to battle through. Sometimes when you get those tough challenges, whatever it may be, and you continue to bounce back from it, it just builds your character. I like that it happened and how he responded to it.”

Metcalf gets night off

DK Metcalf started the second preseason game against the Bears, though he played only the first three snaps.

Metcalf said this week he anticipated playing against Dallas. After going through warmups in full uniform Metcalf put on a baseball cap and watched from the sidelines.

The Seahawks began the game with a receiving trio of Tyler Lockett, Dee Eskridge and rookie Dareke Young.

For Eskridge, the Seahawks’ first pick of the 2021 draft, it was his first action of the preseason after finally shaking off a hamstring injury.

Eskridge saw substantial action in the first half and had one catch for 8 yards on three targets. He almost had a TD in the second quarter when he caught a Drew Lock pass as he was falling out of the back of the end zone. He was unable to control the ball before going out of bounds. Eskridge also handled punt returns, gaining 18 yards on his first attempt.

Notes

• Twenty-six Seahawks did not play and the only players listed as starters who played were offensive linemen Lucas, Cross and Blythe, as well as Geno Smith, Lockett, tight end Will Dissly, linebacker Cody Barton, and Burns, who is listed first on the depth chart.

• Carroll said Curhan injured his elbow, but that he didn’t know the severity.

• Linebacker Alton Robinson left the game in the second quarter after Carroll said he “banged his knee.” Carroll said he had no other details.

• Carroll gave an optimistic report on rookie running back Ken Walker III, who recently had a procedure to repair a hernia. Carroll said Walker will “hopefully have a chance to make it for the opener.”