100 years ago in Deer Park: Two ‘pugilistic’ couples gave a pair of deputies a ‘rough-and-tumble’ fight

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The “pugilistic tendencies” of two prominent Deer Park couples created a challenge for deputies who were investigating reports of “uproarious parties.”

As soon as one of the deputies presented the search warrant, one of the men socked him in the jaw.

Then the other three, clearly drunk, joined in the fray. All four also heaped curses on the deputies. After a “rough-and-tumble scrap,” the deputies handcuffed the men and “persuaded the women to be peaceable.”

Well, mostly peaceable. A deputy found a glass jug of moonshine in the house and was carrying it to the car when one of the wives grabbed a pair of ice tongs and shattered it, destroying the evidence.

All four spent the night in jail.

From the bootlegging beat: Ferry County Sheriff Thomas Barker could not be suspended or expelled from office, despite the fact that he had been charged in federal court with conspiracy to aid bootleggers.

That was the ruling from the state attorney general’s office. Barker would have to be found guilty of those charges before he could be removed from office.

Also from the bootlegging beat: Meanwhile, the ex-postmaster of Leadpoint, Washington, east of Northport, was in the Stevens County jail on charges of booze smuggling.

When officers stopped his car on a highway, near the Canadian border, they found 15 cases of bonded Canadian liquor.