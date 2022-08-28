Jewell Loyd takes over down the stretch, leads Storm to Game 1 win vs. Aces

Percy Allen Seattle Times

LAS VEGAS — It was just one game, but what a game.

The WNBA semifinals series opener was better than advertised as the No. 4 seed Storm and No. 1 Las Vegas Aces traded improbable shots and highlight baskets for 40 minutes Sunday afternoon in front of a record sold-out crowd at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

At the end, Jewell Loyd took over and scored the final six points for the Storm, including a long jumper with 34.6 seconds left, to deliver a 76-73 upset victory and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Loyd was brilliant while tallying a game-high 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting. Breanna Stewart was equally magnificent with 24 points and six rebounds, while Tina Charles finished with 13 points on 6-for-18 shooting and 18 rebounds.

The Storm led for most of the game until Riquana Williams’ three-pointer from the corner gave the Aces their first lead (65-64) with a little more than six minutes remaining.

Las Vegas led 67-64 when Loyd went to work and scored 10 of the last 12 points for Seattle.

Down 71-70, Loyd drained a three-pointer to go up 73-71 with 1:45 left.

After Chelsea Gray, who had a team-high 21 points, tied it on the ensuing possession, Loyd put Seattle up again with a free throw.

Seconds later, Loyd delivered a dagger and drained a long contested jumper for the final basket.

Las Vegas had a chance to force overtime, but Kelsey Plum’s three-pointer missed the mark. The former Washington Huskies star finished with 20 points.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Aces converted just 2 of their first 13 shots and Seattle raced out to a 15-4 lead behind a balanced attack led by Talbot, Stewart and Loyd.

The Storm led by 12 points (22-10) and was up 26-15 after the first quarter.

It was just the fourth time this season the Aces trailed by double digits and they lost the previous three games.

Predictably, Las Vegas made a run in the second quarter and trimmed its deficit to 30-27 when Seattle answered with a 13-9 run capped by Stewart’s a gorgeous shimmy shake and a step-back jumper to take a 43-36 lead into halftime.