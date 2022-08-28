Spokane Indians drop four of six to Everett, lose ground in playoff chase

Dariel Gomez hit his league-leading 25th home run of the season and the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Spokane Indians 5-3 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Sunday.

The Indians (26-27) are seven games behind Eugene in the NWL second half standings, pending its late game, and 1 1/2 games behind Vancouver in the overall season-record playoff tiebreaker with 13 games remaining.

The Indians start a seven-game series with Vancouver on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Trailing 4-2 in the eighth, Bladimir Restituyo lined the first pitch of the inning for his sixth homer of the season to make it a one-run game.

Colin Simpson and Ronaiker Palma drew back-to-back two-out walks to bring up Mateo Gil, but he flied out to end the rally.

Everett (25-29) got the run back in the bottom half when reliever Raymells Rosa balked with Victor Labrada at third.

In the ninth, pinch-hitter Drew Romo drew a walk and Restituyo singled with two down to bring up Eddy Diaz, but he flied out to end it.

It was scoreless until the bottom of the third when Gomez launched a long home run, a two-run shot.

The Indians answered in the fourth. Hunter Goodman led the inning off with a double, went to third on a groundout and scored on a two-out single by Mateo Gil.

The first two batters in the fifth reached against Indians starter Mason Green and manager Scott Little came out with the hook.

Green went 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

Anderson Pilar came on and got Ben Ramirez to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the inning.

The AquaSox loaded the bases in the sixth. With two down, James Parker lined a single to left field that outfielder Braiden Ward misplayed, and two runs scored to make it 4-1.

Robby Martin Jr. made it 4-2 in the seventh with a long home run to right center, his fifth of the season.