100 years ago in Spokane: Federal judge steps in again as tensions continue to rise in rail shop strikes

</p><p>A federal judge issued another injunction prohibiting rail shop strikers from intimidating replacement workers and banning other forms of “unlawful picketing.” The Spokesman-Review

This injunction was prompted by affidavits provided by the railroads which detailed nearly 20 instances of what it called “threats, intimidation and violence.”

The writ also banned “inflammatory literature or posters” near the rail shops and yards.

“One such poster with the admonition, ‘Don’t Be a Scab,’ printed in boxcar letters, was introduced as evidence,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle. “The poster bore the union printshop label and was found nailed to a post near the Parkwater shops.”

The unions made a “sweeping denial of all charges of violence or threats.” They claimed the right of “peaceful persuasion in dealing with employees hired to replace them.” The judge “conceded this right,” but issued the injunction banning more forceful forms of persuasion.

The strike, one of the most disruptive in Spokane’s history, was in a stalemate. Reports had recently trickled in that there had been defectors in the ranks of the strikers. The union denied those reports as well.

From the Prohibition beat: Harry L. Cohn promised to reveal the names of local “Wets” who had tried to bribe him to go easy on bootleggers.

He said he would reveal all at a mass meeting to be held within a week. Cohn had caused a sensation when he claimed that prominent Spokane men had told him they would bankroll his campaign if he would turn a blind eye to drinking at the Spokane Country Club’s “19th hole,” among other places.

“I have been begged and bulldozed by some of the men who want me to ‘lay off,’ ” Cohn said. “But I don’t intend to drop this issue. I’m going to give people the names, the dates and the places.”