Ex-Caldwell cop will stand trial soon. Here’s what led up to FBI probe against him.

Fired Caldwell police Lt. Joey Hoadley is expected to stand trial in less than a month.

After an over 20-year career with the Caldwell Police Department, Hoadley was fired from the department in May. He has been indicted on four federal charges, which included an allegation that Hoadley struck a man while arresting him in 2017. He’s also been charged with destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation, tampering with a witness by harassment and tampering with documents.

As the prosecution and defense gear up for the trial, court records have provided newly discovered details into the allegations against Hoadley and the FBI’s probe into officers within the Caldwell Police Department.

Here is a timeline of events from when Hoadley was still employed with the department to the newest charges filed against him.

Sometime between 2012 and 2013: An unidentified officer observed Hoadley “use excessive force on a detainee.” Hoadley allegedly jumped on top of a detainee who was lying face down and began choking the person. The officer reportedly physically forced Hoadley off the detainee after the officer realized Hoadley was using excessive force.

2013: Hoadley assisted another Caldwell police officer in arresting a male, identified in the court document as S.C. The officer is expected to testify in Hoadley’s case that Hoadley “punched S.C. in the back of the head while S.C. was handcuffed with his arms behind his back.” S.C was lying face down on the pavement, according to the federal prosecutors’ notice to present evidence.

Hoadley allegedly told S.C. during the incident, “Don’t you ever run,” and the unidentified officer is expected to testify in Hoadley’s case that Hoadley assaulted S.C. because he fled from the police.

From 2015 to 2016: Hoadley allegedly bragged to other Caldwell officers “about punching a detainee in the head while the detainee was in handcuffs and not resisting.” Hoadley showed multiple officers a video of him punching a Hispanic man who was detained and handcuffed, the court filing said.

Officers reported Hoadley’s behavior to supervisors. When Hoadley showed other officers the video, the filing said, he “would laugh and boast about the force he used.”

April 2016: Two Caldwell police officers allegedly observed Hoadley “shove and strike” a person identified as K.W. Hoadley allegedly assaulted K.W. after K.W. told Hoadley, “Don’t you touch me.”

2017: Hoadley allegedly punched a person, identified as R.C., multiple times while R.C. was detained, sitting and handcuffed. Hoadley didn’t document the alleged assault in his report of the incident.

March 30, 2017: Three Caldwell officers – including Hoadley – entered a Caldwell home after a 911 call from the home was disconnected, and while in the home, officers smelled pot coming from downstairs.

Hoadley searched the place and arrested a resident after officers allegedly found marijuana. That resident arrested was identified as B.H. – the Caldwell man who was allegedly struck by Hoadley, and who later became a focal point of an FBI investigation into Hoadley’s reported use of excessive force.

An additional officer, Eduardo Ibarra, was outside the home – and witnessed the alleged assault – when Hoadley was escorting B.H. as he believed that Hoadley “was conducting an unlawful search and did not want to be a part of it.”

According to the federal prosecutors’ motion to admit evidence, Ibarra watched Hoadley punch B.H. in the face while B.H. was handcuffed.

2020: The FBI received “multiple internal whistleblower reports of abusive police practices” within the department, according to prosecutors’ motion.

June 28, 2021: Retired Caldwell police Chief Frank Wyant was notified of the FBI investigation into Hoadley and another unidentified officer.

June 29, 2021: Hoadley called a lower-ranking officer, identified in court records as C.H., into his office and allegedly “ambushed” the officer, alongside another unidentified Caldwell officer who was also being investigated by the FBI. Hoadley and the unidentified officer asked C.H. about his communications with the FBI.

C.H. reported the conversation to superiors because he felt Hoadley was threatening his career, the motion said.

March 17: The city of Caldwell announced that “certain officers” within the Caldwell Police Department are under FBI investigation. They added that Caldwell Police Chief Frank is not part of the FBI investigation and he is still employed with the department and in good standing.

March 24: Hoadley was charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law for allegedly striking B.H. after Hoadley had arrested him.

March 31: The city of Caldwell announced Wyant’s retirement.

Between March and April : Before Hoadley was initially indicted, he signed a plea agreement admitting that he assaulted B.H. and pleaded guilty to depriving B.H. of his constitutional rights. Hoadley withdrew from the plea agreement sometime in late March or early April.

April 13: Hoadley was indicted by a grand jury and charged with an additional count: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation. He could face a total of 30 years in federal prison if convicted of the two charges.

April 19: Hoadley pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges that accuse him of hitting someone he was arresting and lying in a report about it.

April 21: Hoadley turned over his laptop, cellphone and firearms since he was on administrative leave. The FBI and Caldwell city staff said Hoadley had wiped his computer and cellphone.

May 3: Hoadley was fired from the Caldwell Police Department.

June 20: The Caldwell City Council appointed Los Angeles Police Lt. Rex Ingram as the next chief of the Caldwell Police Department.

Ingram told council members and the public during a council meeting that he plans to “lead the charge in the city of Caldwell to restore professionalism” and “community trust.”

July 5: Ingram started his role as Caldwell’s new police chief.

Aug. 9: Hoadley was indicted, again, and faces two additional charges: tampering with a witness by harassment and tampering with documents. He could face a total of 70 years in federal prison if convicted for the four charges.

The witness tampering charge stems from the 2021 incident when Hoadley called an officer, C.H., into his office. The document tampering charge was prompted by Hoadley allegedly wiping his laptop and cellphone.

Aug. 11: Hoadley pleaded not guilty to four federal charges after he was indicted by the U.S. District Court in Idaho. The new indictment filed in August replaces the initial indictment, U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco said in court on Aug. 11.

