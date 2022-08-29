Fires in Deep Creek, Palisades Park both under control, DNR says

Fire crews are in the mop-up phases of two fires that broke out during the weekend in Spokane County.

Department of Natural Resources spokesman Guy Gifford said the Palisades Park Fire and the Deep Wood Fire, also called the Deep Creek Fire, are both under control.

The Deep Wood Fire, which started Sunday evening, remains at 109 acres and is 90 % contained with a dozer line around 100 % of it, Gifford said.

A Level 3 evacuation order was announced Sunday, but was lifted at about 10:15 p.m., Gifford said.

The fire has five engines and one 10-person crew on the scene.

The Palisades Park Fire, which started on Friday, remains at 43 acres and is 50 % contained, Gifford said.

There are no evacuation orders for the Palisades Park Fire either.

The Palisades Park Fire has six engines, one tender and three 10-person crews at the scene.

The fire crews are larger at the Palisades Park Fire because the area is filled with dense timber, “so it takes a lot more work to put out,” Gifford said.