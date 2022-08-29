North 40 Outfitters announces plans to build larger store in Mead at new location

North 40 Outfitters has decided what Mead needs is … a bigger North 40 Outfitters.

The company plans to move from its current location at 155228 N. Newport Highway to a larger store at a site nearby that also will have room for a potential grocery store and other retail spaces.

The project, scheduled to begin in 2024, will be to build a store that matches the 90,000-square-foot store that opened at 9646 U.S. Highway 2 in Spokane in October.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the continued expansion of North 40 Outfitters which will provide our customers with an even broader assortment of solutions they can trust,” North 40 marketing director Denise Schnider said in a news release.

The new location, which is on the west side of U.S. 2 near the intersection with East Mt. Spokane Park Drive, is being marketed by Chris Bell and Dave Black at commercial real estate brokerage NAI Black.

The project is located at the first interchange north of the Newport Highway exit off of the proposed North Spokane Corridor.

“The North 40 Center will be the anchor retail experience for the continued development in North Spokane, especially when the North South Freeway is completed in 2028,” Bell said in the release.

During an interview, Bell said the firm is submitting the project for a pre-development meeting Tuesday. He also said NAI Black has had contact with a series of retailers, financial institutions and quick-service food establishments.

“We’ve got to get the anchor (North 40) finalized before we can respond to potential tenants,” he said.

The site plan includes a 20,000-square-foot building for a possible grocery store.

“We have had a ton of interest from a number of different retail and medical office users,” Black said in the release. “We want to be selective and find the right tenant mix to compliment North 40 Outfitters.”

Bell said North Forty is targeting an opening of the new Mead facility for the fall of 2025.

Based in Great Falls, North 40 is a family-owned business that started in 1997. It currently has 12 stores in Montana, Idaho and Washington, with two of those in Spokane.